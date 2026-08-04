How Much Cocoa Is In Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate?

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Hershey's Milk Chocolate bar may be an American classic, but dark chocolate lovers could argue that the Pennsylvanian brand's Special Dark Chocolate is where it's at. This chocolate, which comes in candy bars and cocoa powder, is perfectly rich, slightly bitter, and mildly sweet, satisfying every sweet tooth craving. But how much cocoa is actually in Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate? And is there a certain amount that qualifies chocolate to be labeled "dark?" According to European and U.S. food regulations, the answer is yes.

Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate contains 45% cocoa, according to a reply to a customer comment on the Hersheyland website. This includes a combination of cocoa butter and cocoa processed with alkali — a type of Dutch cocoa powder that's processed to neutralize the acidic flavor of the cocoa beans. Other ingredients include sugar, milk fat, lecithin (a preservative), and PGPR, an emulsifier used in chocolate to make it soft and easily moldable.

Turns out, this chocolate just hits the mark for what can legally be considered dark chocolate. In Europe, recipes must contain at least 35% cocoa solids to be considered dark chocolate; in the U.S., that's 35% chocolate liquor (the liquid form of cocoa). Still, professional chocolatiers and even Harvard Nutrition Source argue that true dark chocolate contains around 50% to 90% cocoa solids, along with cocoa butter, sugar, and little to no milk. So while legally, Hershey's Special Dark is indeed dark chocolate, cocoa snobs may argue it's really milk chocolate in disguise.