The Best Part Of Wakin' Up? Definitely Not These Half-Caff Coffee Grounds
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Whether you're looking for a gentler way to start the day or are trying to cut back on your caffeine intake, half-caff coffees offer less buzz than fully caffeinated versions. To help make buying decisions easier, one Tasting Table writer sampled 9 half-caff ground coffees. Unfortunately, a popular brand fell to the bottom of the ranking and left our writer in a state of yearning.
As catchy as the marketing jingle may have been, our writer suggested that you may want to think twice before adding Folgers to your grocery list. Upon sampling, our reviewer noticed that the aroma of the brand's Half Caff left much to be desired. Before taking the first sip, the absence of detectable chocolate or fruit-forward notes was already a disappointing sign. After tasting the drink, our writer was equally let down by both the flavor and the mouthfeel of the coffee. Without any sort of bitterness or noticeable robustness to the coffee, this bland brew was a weak excuse for a properly poured cup of Joe. With plenty of coffee brands to choose from, our writer recommends that Folgers' Half Caff is one that is left far away from your shopping cart.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder
Coffee lovers have vented online about their frustrations with the brand, questioning a perceived decline in quality over the years. Not every half-caff coffee drinker has given up hope, however. Some say that Folders' Half Caff coffee tastes just like the fully caffeinated house blend. Loyal fans report having purchased Half Caff for years and appreciate the drink in the evenings. Others have described a robust, refreshing smell. "This coffee is perfect for those that prefer to keep things simple," wrote a customer on Amazon.
Sometimes familiarity can be a comfort, even if the taste is lacking. For some customers, Folgers was brewed by their parents, and the brand has remained a fixture in their kitchens. "This is the only coffee my husband and his father drink!" wrote a shopper on Walmart. "My late husband of 37 years and I always enjoyed Folgers full roast coffee. In the past year I have switched to 1/2 caff and can drink it all day and evening," added another.
In one 6-ounce mug, you'll get close to 60mg of caffeine. For comparison, Folgers' regular brew generally lands around 112mg of caffeine in an 8-ounce cup. At the end of the day, the coffee you enjoy is the best purchase for you, so it is worth conducting your own taste tests to find your perfect brew.