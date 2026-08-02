The Best Part Of Wakin' Up? Definitely Not These Half-Caff Coffee Grounds

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Whether you're looking for a gentler way to start the day or are trying to cut back on your caffeine intake, half-caff coffees offer less buzz than fully caffeinated versions. To help make buying decisions easier, one Tasting Table writer sampled 9 half-caff ground coffees. Unfortunately, a popular brand fell to the bottom of the ranking and left our writer in a state of yearning.

As catchy as the marketing jingle may have been, our writer suggested that you may want to think twice before adding Folgers to your grocery list. Upon sampling, our reviewer noticed that the aroma of the brand's Half Caff left much to be desired. Before taking the first sip, the absence of detectable chocolate or fruit-forward notes was already a disappointing sign. After tasting the drink, our writer was equally let down by both the flavor and the mouthfeel of the coffee. Without any sort of bitterness or noticeable robustness to the coffee, this bland brew was a weak excuse for a properly poured cup of Joe. With plenty of coffee brands to choose from, our writer recommends that Folgers' Half Caff is one that is left far away from your shopping cart.