Why You Should Think Twice About Putting Folgers Coffee On Your Grocery List

A cup of coffee can be an opportunity for artistry, whether it's perfected latte art or a deftly brewed pour-over. However, for many, it's simply a jolt of caffeination, a warm cup ready to start the day. There's nothing wrong with favoring coffee for its convenience, but it still pays off to consider which popular brand to throw into the grocery cart. And if you're after an aromatic brew, you might want to pass on Folgers.

There's nothing inherently wrong with the brand, but the palate leans so smooth, it's nearly forgettable. To the brand's credit, when prepared properly, cups have no off-putting notes, with mild acidity and bitterness. So for those with a distaste for coffee's flavor or simply looking for a fuss-free experience, it gets the job done.

However, there's a reason Folgers came in last in Tasting Table's ranking of popular coffee brands. For the true coffee lovers out there who embrace the bold taste of coffee as much as the caffeine jolt it provides, this brand is not for you. If you're after a cup that's a daily delight in itself, there are much better options to turn to. With some shopping research, your morning Joe can be a little tastier without changing the preparation process.