9 Half-Caff Ground Coffees, Ranked

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Sometimes I drink coffee for the caffeine. I'm a mother, after all. But usually I'm after its bold, bitter flavors and the way it warms me up from the inside out. Like many others, I'm there for coffee's lovely aroma and the unique ways in which brewing techniques, syrups, and different forms of milk interact to evoke unique sipping experiences. And sometimes, I want to explore all of this at 5 o'clock in the afternoon.

Enter half-caff coffee. With roughly the same amount of caffeine as a cup of black tea, half-caff coffee will still give you a boost, but only just that: a boost. Most folks who are accustomed to caffeine will find that half-caff coffee doesn't rocket them into the stratosphere with jitters or keep them up long past their bedtimes. It's made by blending regular and decaffeinated coffee beans, and it's most commonly found in ground form (though some brands also offer capsules). How the coffee is decaffeinated depends on the brand.

For this review, I ranked a large number of half-caff ground coffee offerings according to criteria like flavor, aroma, body, acidity, and finish. I tested each coffee black, but occasionally noted how creamers and sweeteners might impact their enjoyability.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.