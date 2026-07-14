9 Half-Caff Ground Coffees, Ranked
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Sometimes I drink coffee for the caffeine. I'm a mother, after all. But usually I'm after its bold, bitter flavors and the way it warms me up from the inside out. Like many others, I'm there for coffee's lovely aroma and the unique ways in which brewing techniques, syrups, and different forms of milk interact to evoke unique sipping experiences. And sometimes, I want to explore all of this at 5 o'clock in the afternoon.
Enter half-caff coffee. With roughly the same amount of caffeine as a cup of black tea, half-caff coffee will still give you a boost, but only just that: a boost. Most folks who are accustomed to caffeine will find that half-caff coffee doesn't rocket them into the stratosphere with jitters or keep them up long past their bedtimes. It's made by blending regular and decaffeinated coffee beans, and it's most commonly found in ground form (though some brands also offer capsules). How the coffee is decaffeinated depends on the brand.
For this review, I ranked a large number of half-caff ground coffee offerings according to criteria like flavor, aroma, body, acidity, and finish. I tested each coffee black, but occasionally noted how creamers and sweeteners might impact their enjoyability.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
9. Folgers Half-Caff
I've been familiar with the Folgers jingle since I was a kid, but I've rarely given in to its enticing melodies. After this taste test, I can say that's probably for the best. Indeed, Folgers Half-Caff Coffee was among my least favorite products due to its lackluster flavor and thin, tea-like body.
My experience aligns with many others who agree that you should think twice before adding Folgers coffee to your grocery list. I wasn't impressed by this coffee's aroma when I first peeled back the foil seal of its easily recognizable canister, nor was I repulsed. While the aroma was well-balanced, it wasn't bold enough to invite me closer for another sniff. I felt let down when I didn't detect any earthy, chocolatey, or fruity notes — to me, half the experience of drinking coffee is relishing its warm, comforting aroma.
The flavor and mouthfeel of this coffee were equally disappointing. I'm someone who enjoys cacao nibs and 88% dark chocolate, so I missed the robustness and bitterness that this coffee could have provided. Rather, I found Folgers' product bland and extremely low in acidity. While its finish was clean, I'd say that's only indicative of its weakness.
If a kick of caffeine is all you want from coffee, then Folgers will do the trick. But if you're reading this article, I'd wager that's not your priority, so stay far away.
8. Maxwell House Half-Caff Original
Maxwell House is such an iconic brand that it was the namesake for one of the selective living groups at my alma mater. I don't know if any of its members actually drank this coffee, but I wouldn't fault them if they did. Per ounce, it was the most affordable product I bought for this taste test, and that's a big plus for those whose coffee drinking habits rival those of Lorelei and Rory Gilmore.
Price aside, though, I wouldn't reach for this coffee on a regular basis if I had better options available. That's not to say it's terrible. In fact, its aroma was slightly woodsy, which immediately gave it a leg up over Folgers. Better yet, it boasted a fuller body and I imagine that extra bit of luxury would go a long way when there's a nip in the air. Alongside the richer texture was an earthy, nutty, and caramel-like flavor. Add in a slightly more pronounced (but welcome) acidity, and there was no question in my mind that Folgers had lost the competition.
And yet, Maxwell House's product was still one of my least favorite. It was slightly astringent and left the roof of my mouth feeling tingly and sticky, especially when I drank it black. I also felt that its flavors could have been more robust, though adding a complementary syrup or creamer (such as caramel or brown sugar) would help.
7. Chock full o' Nuts Heavenly Original ½ Caffeine
Chock full o' Nuts doesn't always receive high marks from Tasting Table staff. In fact, some would say it's the worst mainstream coffee brand you could buy. Admittedly, after tasting Folgers' and Maxwell House's products, I didn't have high expectations for Chock full o' Nuts. Nevertheless, I was pleased to find that there was something good to be said about the aroma, body, acidity levels, flavor, and finish of this coffee. Not spectacular, but still good.
Right away, the aroma of the grounds enticed me with notes of chocolate and nuts, and a freshly brewed cup lent additional smokiness to the air. I noticed a low acidity and a balanced body that was only slightly too thin. It coated the roof of my mouth pleasantly, though it was marginally astringent.
Where Chock full o' Nuts half-caff really fell short was its flavor. It was predominantly chocolatey, and there were a few floral hints, too, much like a mildly fruity dark chocolate. But these flavors, like the aroma, were lamentably subdued. Thankfully, the smooth finish of this coffee helped end things on a good note; it lent a bright aftertaste that was reminiscent of the tropics.
Overall, this would be a fine year-round coffee thanks to its bright yet comforting nature. It's certainly not the best product in this review, but I'd confidently say that it's one of the better budget-friendly, bulk half-caff coffees on the market.
6. Peet's Middle Ground Half-Caff
Once, my brother and sister-in-law asked me to go into Peet's to grab a cup of coffee when I visited them in San Francisco. West Coasters may take pride in this brand, but to be frank, I wasn't blown away by the coffee's flavor. The same held true for this half-caff offering.
The aroma of Peet's Middle Ground Half-Caff coffee reminded me of Christmas with its notes of brown sugar. The aroma was my favorite part of this coffee, though the toasty cocoa flavors were also well-received. This product struck the perfect balance in terms of mouthfeel and consistency; it was neither too thin nor too thick.
What I didn't like most about this product, though, was its finish. It was far from clean and an astringency manifested at the back of my palate at the end of each sip. Additionally, this product was more acidic than many of the others on this list. That's not necessarily a bad thing — the acids found in coffee work to bring out certain flavors — but some (like me) might find it too acidic for their palates or stomachs.
I wanted to like this coffee more because I find its name so clever. Even so, it turned out to be a perfectly average product when consumed black. After the taste test, when I added a drizzle of agave and a pour of oat milk, it transformed into an impressive café au lait. But alas, I was forced to give it a lower ranking.
5. Community Café Special Half-Caff
Upon opening the bright red bag of Community Café Special Half-Caff, I was treated to a pleasant and well-rounded aroma starring warm, nutty notes. I continued to enjoy this scent while sipping the freshly brewed coffee. Indeed, the aroma complemented the flavors of almond and macadamia that I could detect, as well as the coffee's slightly sweet aftertaste with hints of cocoa. This coffee's flavors and aromas harmonized with its body, which I found moderately syrupy. At the same time, the coffee didn't feel heavy.
Unfortunately, that's where my love for this product ended. It had a somewhat astringent finish that detracted from the coffee's flavors. It wasn't as astringent as Maxwell House or Peet's, but it still couldn't be missed. I was also ambivalent about the acidity, which was low to medium. It didn't seem to elevate the flavors much.
Overall, I'd say this is a fine choice for an everyday coffee, but it's not one that I'd buy if my favorites were on the shelf. Admittedly, it's middle-of-the-road enough to please a family or crowd. However, it didn't stand out for anything in particular, so if you know the flavors you're looking for and you have the budget, read on for better options.
4. Starbucks Half-Caff House Blend
The Starbucks Half-Caff House Blend was more difficult to find than any other product on this list, which is ironic because you can request half-caff beverages at this ubiquitous chain without any difficulty. Availability depends on where you live, but for my fellow North Carolinians, I ended up getting the ground version at Harris Teeter. Meanwhile, the K-cup version can easily be ordered online.
But would I go out of my way to buy this product again? Probably not. Neither the aroma of the grounds nor the freshly brewed cup blew me away. I did appreciate that the flavors of this coffee were different than the other brands. I could detect the advertised toffee notes, as well as very subtle and fruity cocoa. On paper, that might not seem like anything revolutionary, but in practice, these flavors melded beautifully. Notably, the complex flavors weren't masked by any unwanted bitterness. Nevertheless, I wanted them to be more robust, which is where this coffee primarily fell short.
My other complaint with Starbucks' half-caff is that it fell on the thinner side; some might even say that it's watery. It also featured a higher acidity than several other products in this review, though this worked to boost the brighter flavors of the coffee so that they could shine alongside the toffee notes. Its finish was long, bittersweet, and slightly dry. This was nice in its own way, but perhaps not for everyone.
3. Maud's World's Best Half-Caff
For this review, I tested Maud's standard Half-Caff Ground Coffee, and I was pleased enough with the results to want to try the organic version someday, too. I was a fan from the moment I smelled the fresh coffee grounds, and the aroma of a brewed cup offered even more depth and complexity. In fact, the notes of chocolate, wild berries, and verdant forest reminded me of a coffee shop latte, not an everyday home brew.
I was especially impressed by the exceedingly smooth mouthfeel and lack of astringency in this coffee. It didn't leave a strange coating on the roof of my mouth, and it boasted a very clean finish. Although I wouldn't say that this was truly the world's best half-caff, I was more than satisfied with its reasonable acidity and distinct flavors.
As advertised, I discerned chocolate and wild berry notes. The flavors continued to bloom as the coffee cooled down, which wasn't the case for many of the other coffees. While initially I didn't think this product would make for the ideal wintertime beverage, the emergence of a syrupy caramel flavor changed my mind. Milk and sugar complemented this coffee well; there was certainly less of a need for heavy-duty creamer to mask astringency or bitterness.
The flavors of this coffee deserve to shine, which feeds into my primary critique of Maud's product: Its flavors weren't quite as robust as I would have liked. While it's a safe and well-rounded crowd-pleaser, bolder flavors would have made it more memorable.
2. Green Mountain Half-Caff
I typically gravitate toward chocolatey, smoky, caramely coffees — not ones that are mellow and fruity. Nevertheless, Green Mountain Half-Caff made me reconsider this stance, as its flavors were so gracefully balanced. I was a bit timid upon detecting fruity notes in this coffee's aroma, but my doubts were washed away with the very first sip. Despite the fact that fruity coffees are often highly acidic, this one contained very low acidity levels, helping it stand apart from its competitors (fully caffeinated products included).
Plenty of other flavors joined the party, too. If I could ascribe a color to this medium-roast coffee's flavor, it would be green, just like its packaging. The vegetal notes weren't overpowering, but they were certainly noticeable. Gentle nutty flavors were likewise detectable.
This coffee has hardly any bitterness, making it one of the best half-caffs when sipped black, though it was still great with milk and sugar. The coffee was light and refreshing and boasted a clean finish, so it's one I would reach for often during the summer.
1. Allegro Coffee Half-Caff French Roast
If you've been drinking coffee long enough for your palate to adjust to its bold, bittersweet flavors, then there's a good chance you'll enjoy Allegro Coffee's Half-Caff French Roast. In fact, I'm not always a fan of French roast coffee because I sometimes find it too smoky. But this one? It was clearly a winner.
From the get-go, I detected smokiness and notes of blueberries in the grounds, which transferred well into the brewed cup. This coffee's aroma was stronger than that of most other products in this review, which was no surprise; all the others were either medium or medium-dark roasts. The flavor was sweet, woodsy, and full-bodied, with a smoky finish that wasn't at all overpowering. Furthermore, there was very little acidity and next to no bitterness in this coffee.
Allegro Coffee's product only narrowly beat its Green Mountain competition. It won on the basis of stronger flavors, though you might prefer the latter if a medium roast is your jam. I liked this coffee well enough black, though its strong flavors also held up well in a café au lait. Its high performance made me look into other offerings from this brand; as it turns out, Allegro Coffee sells an outstanding whole-bean espresso that you can buy on Amazon.
Methodology
In selecting the products for this review, I looked for half-caff ground coffees commonly available from popular brands. I prepared each coffee in my DeLonghi Magnifica coffee machine using the coffee function (as opposed to espresso or Americano). I adhered to the specific grounds-to-water ratios advised for each product; some brands ask you to use 1 tablespoon of grounds for a 6-ounce cup of coffee, while others ask you to use 2 tablespoons.
I ranked each product according to several factors, all of which I observed in a freshly brewed cup of black coffee. Primarily, I paid attention to aroma, body, acidity, flavor, and finish. Products that scored exceedingly well on all fronts received a higher ranking. Meanwhile, coffees that suffered from inadequacies, like bland flavor and excessive thinness, were jostled to the bottom. Price, though sometimes noted, was not a factor. Similarly, I sometimes noted how additions like creamer and sugar could change the experience of drinking a particular coffee, but the ranking hinged on black coffee alone.