The Underrated Outback Steakhouse Cocktail Old Fashioned Lovers Need To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think "quality cocktail," the first place that comes to mind is most likely not Outback Steakhouse. But if you think about it, it's kind of imperative that any place that serves steak has a solid set of cocktail offerings. And while that is the case at Outback, there's one cocktail that stands out from the rest. If you're a fan of that timeless mix of whiskey, bitters, and sugar, Outback's smoked old fashioned is the drink for you. Steak is one of the dishes that pair well with old fashioneds, so Outback knows exactly what it's doing.

Outback's smoked old fashioned is made from a warm combination of Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Angostura bitters, and oak smoke. The orange twist garnish takes it to another level. On a cocktail menu replete with punny, neon drinks and plastic animal toppers, the smoked old fashioned sits apart as something altogether different. There are plenty of old fashioned variations you need to try, but Outback keeps it extremely classy.

Maybe that's why it seems to fly under the radar. It's not as splashy as, say, the Aussie Jawssie, which is bright blue and red and comes with a hammerhead shark on top. But Outback's smoked old fashioned still has its devotees. One person had been searching high and low for a good old fashioned. "Every time I try somewhere new, I get an old fashioned. I'm trying to see who makes the best. So far, it's [a] bartender who works at the Outback Steakhouse out near Hamburg," they wrote on Reddit. Another fan wrote, "Outback Steakhouse has a good old fashioned. It's smoking? It was super cool. It's a little sweeter than I'd like, but really good."