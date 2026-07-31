The 14 Best Spots To Eat At Chicago's O'Hare Airport So You Don't Fly Hungry

Between TSA lines, overbooked flights, and delays, traveling can be stressful. But good food helps, and in foodie cities like Chicago, airport restaurants are practically destinations in and of themselves. As the city's largest airport and often the busiest in the world, O'Hare International Airport has become one of the best airports for dining.

Now populated with celebrity chefs and offshoot locations of some of the city's most popular restaurants, there are more than enough high-quality places to eat at O'Hare that make a long layover worthwhile. As a Chicago resident for 13 years, I've clocked countless hours at O'Hare. Even when travel went smoothly, I always made a point to arrive extra early, so I'd have time to visit my favorite airport restaurants, from Top Chef-worthy tortas to salted chocolate chip cookies.

I still travel through O'Hare regularly, so I've seen its dining scene grow. These 14 spots, which were chosen from personal experience and online reviews, stand out for food quality, menu diversity, and comfortable, layover-worthy atmospheres.