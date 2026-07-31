The 14 Best Spots To Eat At Chicago's O'Hare Airport So You Don't Fly Hungry
Between TSA lines, overbooked flights, and delays, traveling can be stressful. But good food helps, and in foodie cities like Chicago, airport restaurants are practically destinations in and of themselves. As the city's largest airport and often the busiest in the world, O'Hare International Airport has become one of the best airports for dining.
Now populated with celebrity chefs and offshoot locations of some of the city's most popular restaurants, there are more than enough high-quality places to eat at O'Hare that make a long layover worthwhile. As a Chicago resident for 13 years, I've clocked countless hours at O'Hare. Even when travel went smoothly, I always made a point to arrive extra early, so I'd have time to visit my favorite airport restaurants, from Top Chef-worthy tortas to salted chocolate chip cookies.
I still travel through O'Hare regularly, so I've seen its dining scene grow. These 14 spots, which were chosen from personal experience and online reviews, stand out for food quality, menu diversity, and comfortable, layover-worthy atmospheres.
Tortas Frontera by Rick Bayless
Anything nicknamed the "Maserati of airport food" is gonna be good. My most visited restaurant at O'Hare, and one that Bon Appétit called the best airport restaurant in the U.S., is Tortas Frontera by Rick Bayless. Helmed by its Top Chef-winning namesake, and one of the most famous chefs in Chicago, this fast-casual spot specializes in Mexican tortas.
With three outposts at O'Hare, the all-day eateries source ingredients from local farms for food — and margaritas — so good you'll wish for a longer delay. Think crispy Milanese tortas with avocado tomatillo salsa and cilantro crema, corn poblano chowder, and carnitas tacos with fresh-made guacamole. The restaurants, which USA Today calls some of the best airport grab-and-go food, sport open kitchens and quick-moving lines, so you're never too far from your next great airport meal.
(773) 816-5261
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 1 near Gate B11
Terminal 3 near Gate K4
Terminal 5 near Gate M18
Publican Tavern
A pioneer of Chicago's now-booming Fulton Market district, The Publican is a widely acclaimed West Loop restaurant with numerous accolades and awards. Its presence at the airport, with the offshoot Publican Tavern, allows travelers to experience one of Chicago's most beloved restaurants.
The tavern, which USA Today calls one of the best airport sit-down restaurants, uses a lot of the same cozy decor and locally sourced menu as the original. It's got a beer hall feel, along with a patio that's perfect for people-watching. Look for an abbreviated selection of Publican favorites, much of which diverges from typical airport food, like spicy pork rinds, ribollita soup, and roasted farm chicken with crispy frites. Even the pub burger is a standout, made with farm-fresh beef and cheese, gem lettuce, balsamic onions, and special sauce.
www.hmshost.com/brands/publican-tavern
(773) 377-7838
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 3 near K1
Publican Quality Bread
If your long layover has you hankering for a loaf of bread or a pastry, head to Terminal 5. Another venerable offshoot of The Publican, Publican Quality Bread is an award-winning bakery known for its artisanal pastries and beautiful breads. Much more pared down — and more casual — than Publican Tavern, the cafe functions as a convenient grab-and-go kiosk for high-quality baked goods on the fly.
Open at O'Hare since 2024, Publican Quality Bread is the handiwork of James Beard Award-winning baker Greg Wade, who specializes in whole-grain, long-fermented breads and pastries — items that are far from commonplace on most airport menus. As with its West Town and Oak Park locations, menu options rotate seasonally through assorted loaves and pastries, along with La Colombe coffee. But rest assured, whether you're getting bread at the airport or at any number of local businesses in Chicago, you'll be in for a treat.
No phone
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 5 near Gate M5
The Dearborn
An iconic Chicago dining destination for a decade, The Dearborn is another downtown mainstay that I love, and its airport offshoot — open since 2025 — is one of my new favorites. Billed in its opening press release as "elevated yet approachable," with decadent tavern-esque decor and an all-day menu of eclectic comfort foods, the restaurant offers both table-service and grab-and-go options.
I concur with NBC 5 Chicago, which calls The Dearborn's fish & chips one of the best things to eat at O'Hare. It also has five-star reviews raving about its food quality, service, and ambiance. In addition to fish & chips, you'll find other airport novelties, like buttermilk-brined chicken wings with maple-mustard glaze, Japanese curry poutine, and prosciutto croquettes with chipotle yogurt. There's also breakfast, with Liege waffles and Sunrise Smash Burgers, as well as an extensive wine, beer, and cocktail selection.
www.thedearborntavern.com/now-boarding-the-dearborn-at-ohare-airport
No phone
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 5 near Gate M17
Summer House Santa Monica
When I lived in Chicago, I would go out of my way to visit the Lincoln Park location of Summer House Santa Monica for cookies, blondies, and brown butter crispy rice treats. Now, thanks to Summer House's O'Hare outpost, I don't even need to leave the airport to get my fix of some of Chicago's best baked goods — and so much more.
The atmosphere is airy and open, evocative more of a Santa Monica beach house than an airport. Augmenting its baked goods, like cookies and English muffins, the full menu echoes its aesthetic with seasonal, California-inspired dishes. Egg sandwiches are great, but the restaurant is especially perfect for lunch and dining at the bar, on plates like cauliflower hummus, BBQ chicken sandwiches, and grilled fish tacos. Just don't forget a cookie for dessert.
www.summerhouserestaurants.com
(773) 686-2200
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 2 near Gate E2
The Bronze Pizza
O'Hare's pizza game got an upgrade in 2025. A fresh concept from local celebrity chef Erick Williams, who took home a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes, The Bronze Pizza features hand-crafted pizza made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients.
The menu lists jerk chicken wraps and farmer's cheese toast alongside pizzas topped with fennel sausage and wild mushrooms with garlic cream sauce. It's a marked departure from the contemporary Southern cuisine at Williams' Virtue, one of the best restaurants in Chicago, and a convenient way to sample an acclaimed chef's cooking while traveling. Using a wood-fired oven to dish out thin-crust pies, Williams describes the restaurant as rooted in quality, comfort, and a sense of place. One reviewer called it "the best pizza I've had in a long time."
No website
No phone
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 1 near Gate B7
Bar Siena
In case you don't have time for a trip to Chicago's Restaurant Row, Terminal 5 is a suitable substitute. That's where you'll find an offshoot outpost of Bar Siena, a buzzy West Loop hot spot known for its sleek urban design and shareable Italian street food. The O'Hare location mirrors the original's design and menu, bringing a taste of Chicago's hottest dining district to the airport.
Courtesy of Top Chef alum Fabio Viviani, the restaurant is fun and stylish, complete with an airy bar lined with twinkling lights. The menu raises the bar on typical airport fare. Perfect for casual airport dining that still feels special, O'Hare's "culinary gem" offers everything from crispy parmesan potato skins and pancetta mac & cheese to Genovese pizzas topped with roasted chicken, oven-dried tomato, caramelized leeks, and garlic pesto.
www.barsiena.com/location/ohare
No phone
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 5 near Gate M30
R.J. Grunts Burgers & Fries
A legend has landed at O'Hare. Among Chicago's most iconic and enduring restaurants, R.J. Grunts has been a Lincoln Park institution since 1971, known for its burgers, wings, chili, and other crowd-pleasing Americana comforts. For its airport spin-off, the restaurant honed in on two of its most crowd-pleasing menu staples: burgers and fries. It's all served in a casual setting with a retro vibe that features the same kinds of black-and-white photos found at the original.
Perfect for lunch, takeout, and cheap eats, the casual menu features a curated selection of burgers and fries, all of which eschew frills for good old fashioned Americana comfort. There's also "other stuff" like chicken fingers, buffalo chicken sandwiches, and Chicago-style hot dogs. One reviewer says the food "has no business being as tasty as it is."
No phone
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 5 near Gate M16
Berghoff Cafe
In the late 19th century, a German man named Herman Berghoff immigrated to America, where he started selling beer and sandwiches in Chicago. More than a century later, The Berghoff is still a family-owned landmark in the Loop, and thanks to its casual O'Hare offshoot, Berghoff Cafe gives travelers a taste of local tradition without leaving the airport.
The cozy ambience is faithful to the old-school original, complete with Tiffany stained glass and wood trim that offer a comfy reprieve from the airport bustle. The same goes for the food, all of which is made fresh to order and harkens to the original with a menu of bratwursts, Reubens, sauerkraut, and bread baked daily at the downtown location. Longtime fans of the downtown location rave about the airport spot, and Reddit users call it a favorite non-lounge airport bar, where patrons can sample The Berghoff's own proprietary beer and root beer.
www.theberghoff.com/ohare-cafe
(773) 601 9180
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 1 near Gate C26
The Hampton Social
For a beachy-chic getaway, you don't even have to leave the airport. The Hampton Social, a downtown-based hot spot that now boasts a smattering of locations across the country, is known as much for its seaside ambience as it is for its raw bar, seafood rolls, and "Yacht Shots." This airport outpost boasts the kind of breezy aesthetic — and "rosé all day" vibe — that makes any day feel like summer vacation.
In bringing The Hampton Social to Terminal 5 in 2024, the Chicago Department of Aviation commissioner said the restaurant represents "the best of Chicago's dining experience." And as a fan of its rotating rosé selection, colorful cocktails, shrimp tacos, and buttery lobster rolls, I have to agree. Customers rave about the restaurant as well, praising everything from its egg sandwiches and espresso martinis to the friendly service and pleasant atmosphere. All that's missing is the sand in your toes.
No phone
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 5 near Gate M7
Butcher & the Burger
What I love about O'Hare is how thoughtful it is in bringing in local restaurants that offer an authentic taste of Chicago's dynamic dining scene. Butcher & the Burger, a customizable fast-casual burger joint in Lincoln Park, is another example of that effort since it touched down here in 2025.
The menu features many of the menu items that have made the original location such an enduring mainstay. Build-your-own Prime burgers are the bread and butter, along with turkey burgers and lentil veggie burgers, with customizable buns, spice blends, cheeses, and toppings. There's also a great breakfast selection and hand-crafted cocktails, with NBC 5 Chicago citing it as one of the best places to eat at O'Hare, and one reviewer calling it "the best burger I had the entire week I was in Chicago." The decor, too, is light and colorful, conjuring a refreshing sense of old-fashioned Americana.
No phone
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Terminal 5, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 5 near Gate M28
Tocco
Italian mainstay Tocco may have closed its original Wicker Park location in 2018, but this airport outpost — along with a suburban branch in Winnetka — is still going strong as one of the best places to eat at O'Hare.
The menu, inspired by owner Bruno Abate's upbringing and travels through his home country of Italy, spotlights authentic Italian fare and Neapolitan pizza, along with a curated selection of wine and beer. NBC 5 Chicago says the wood-fired flatbread-style pizzas are some of the best things to eat at the airport, available with toppings like spicy salami, Italian sausage, and soppressata. The modern furnishings and sleek design are reminiscent of a contemporary gallery, and really set it apart from other airport eateries. If it's quality wine and an artisanal flatbread you're after, Tocco is tops.
No website
No phone
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 5 near Gate M11
Stefani's Tuscany Cafe
An iconic restaurant in Chicago's Little Italy, Stefani's Tuscany Cafe brings a taste of Northern Italy to O'Hare. Complete with the same kind of cozy decor — think warm mahogany, wrought-iron chandeliers — that the original is known for, the restaurant features a patio clad in striped awnings and a warm interior with checkered tables and wood paneling. When I dine here, I feel like I'm already on vacation.
True to its Little Italy roots, the menu hits all the crowd-pleasing Italian classics, with a Tuscan focus. Antipasti includes bruschetta and calamari, followed by minestrone soup, seafood bisque, and entrees like linguine scampi alla vodka, eggplant parmesan, and pan-seared chicken with prosciutto and Chardonnay reduction. Travelers clamor for it too, calling it a "hidden gem in O'Hare airport," and praising its personable service and amazing food.
(773) 377-7855
10000 West O'Hare Avenue, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 1 near Gate B18
Wicker Park Seafood & Sushi Bar
For a lighter dinner alternative and a place prized for dining at the bar, Wicker Park Seafood & Sushi Bar is well worth an extended layover. USA Today named it a runner-up for the best airport sit-down restaurant, and Newsweek called it one of the best airport restaurants in the U.S.
Polished and refined, with a marble bar overlooking runway views, it's helmed by a Japanese chef who plumbs the seas for fresh inspiration. The menu offers lots of maki rolls and signature rolls, like the Hot Night Roll, with spicy crab, eel, avocado, seared spicy tuna, truffle oil, enoki mushroom, and parmesan. Save room for more unique bites and sweets, including albacore ceviche and green tea tiramisu. To drink, a solid selection of sake, plum wine, and shochu rounds out beer, wine, and cocktails.
No website
10000 W O'Hare Ave, Chicago, IL 60666
Terminal 2 near Gate E1
Methodology
When traveling, especially through a busy airport like Chicago's O'Hare, good food goes a long way. In fact, at O'Hare, the best restaurants can make the whole travel experience something to look forward to. These restaurants exemplify the best of airport dining, selected for their lauded reputations connected to acclaimed Chicago restaurants and chefs. In many cases, these restaurants offer travelers an authentic taste of the city's best restaurants, right down to the atmosphere and decor, without needing to venture downtown.
These restaurants offer fresh alternatives to stereotypical airport dining, as well as a good dose of comforting Americana, in spaces that are well-designed, relaxed, and transportive. Menus, too, provide a great variety of high-quality options. Combined with critical acclaim, customer raves, and my own personal experiences as a longtime Chicagoan, I can attest that these are the 14 best places to dine when flying out of O'Hare.