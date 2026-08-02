The 4 Sister Chain Restaurants That Share A Reward System

There are many ways you can dine out on a budget, but one of the most important might be utilizing your favorite restaurants' reward programs. And when sister chains (restaurants that share a common parent company) offer shared reward programs across their brands, you can often save even more. That is the case for the Dine Rewards program, offered at sister chains Outback Steakhouse, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill.

It is free to join Dine Rewards, and the only information you will have to share is your email address. Once you join, you can start racking up points right away. For every dollar you spend on food and non-alcoholic beverages, you will get five points. Every 350 points will earn you a $5 reward that you can apply to your next meal.

You will accumulate and share points across the four sister chains every time you dine out. For example, let's say you spend $100 at Outback Steakhouse on Friday night, then another $50 at Carrabba's Italian Grill on the following Sunday. This would earn you 750 points, meaning you will earn two $5 rewards that you can use the next time you dine out at any of the four sister chains.