Trying To Dine Out On A Budget? Be Aware Of This First

Everybody loves the idea of being able to go out to eat on a budget, but sometimes the little tricks we use to shave a few dollars off the bill can have unintended consequences. The reality of dining out is that while menu prices have skyrocketed at restaurants, jumping 30% in five years per the National Restaurant Association, the same has happened to the cost of operation. The cost of food and labor is also up 35% in that same period. So, while you may hear terms like "greedflation," the fact is that restaurants themselves are also having their budget squeezed. We spoke with Frankie Weinberg, a restaurant manager and co-owner of Good Catch Thai Urban Cuisine and Pomelo, as well as a management professor at Loyola University, who told us that trying to save money by splitting entrees can really hurt a business.

"Some restaurants have a stricter policy regarding splitting plates than others," Weinberg explains. "But it's worth keeping in mind that restaurants are one of the last bastions of brick-and-mortar shops." Indeed, the restaurant manager notes that dining out remains a unique experience that "requires restaurateurs to pay heavily in terms of rent in desirable areas." Restaurants are extremely low-margin businesses, which means very little of the price you pay — approximately 3 to 5%, according to Weinberg — is actually profit. As Weinberg puts it, that means "each seat needs to pull its weight." It may be frustrating to hear, but taking up a table and not spending enough per person can mean a restaurant you like is actually losing money when you eat there.