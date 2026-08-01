The Century-Old Deli Slinging One Of New York's Tastiest Italian Subs

While plenty of delis are slinging delicious subs in New York, few can boast an impressive history. Listed in our roundup of the best Italian subs in America, Defonte's Sandwich Shop in Red Hook, Brooklyn has been feeding New Yorkers since 1922, when Italian immigrant Nick Defonte bought the corner store for $100, and it became a hit among blue-collar workers, cops, and the like.

"DeFonte's is one of those Brooklyn institutions that instantly reminds you why some places never need a refresh," wrote a customer on TripAdvisor. The neighborhood fixture has delighted visitors with sandwiches stuffed with ingredients like potatoes, eggs, mozzarella, roast beef, and prosciutto for more than a century. The layering of ingredients has been perfected so that sandwiches stay fresh and not soggy until the last bite.

Customers are pleased by the generous portions and the shop's old-school atmosphere where walls are covered with photos of celebrities. "If you were from Brooklyn, you called it Nick's. My family used to get 5 or 6 sandwiches and cut them all up to share. Great memories," one visitor commented on a YouTube video. Today, the operation remains in the Defonte family.