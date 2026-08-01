The Century-Old Deli Slinging One Of New York's Tastiest Italian Subs
While plenty of delis are slinging delicious subs in New York, few can boast an impressive history. Listed in our roundup of the best Italian subs in America, Defonte's Sandwich Shop in Red Hook, Brooklyn has been feeding New Yorkers since 1922, when Italian immigrant Nick Defonte bought the corner store for $100, and it became a hit among blue-collar workers, cops, and the like.
"DeFonte's is one of those Brooklyn institutions that instantly reminds you why some places never need a refresh," wrote a customer on TripAdvisor. The neighborhood fixture has delighted visitors with sandwiches stuffed with ingredients like potatoes, eggs, mozzarella, roast beef, and prosciutto for more than a century. The layering of ingredients has been perfected so that sandwiches stay fresh and not soggy until the last bite.
Customers are pleased by the generous portions and the shop's old-school atmosphere where walls are covered with photos of celebrities. "If you were from Brooklyn, you called it Nick's. My family used to get 5 or 6 sandwiches and cut them all up to share. Great memories," one visitor commented on a YouTube video. Today, the operation remains in the Defonte family.
A lasting legacy
Though a few reviewers have noted that not every sandwich from Defonte's Sandwich Shop is a star, the Nicky's Special, an order stacked with capocollo (also known as coppa), salami, and fried eggplant, has become the go-to choice for many. "That fried eggplant in every sandwich is magical," described a fan on Reddit. Defonte's hot salad, made with sliced cherry peppers and marinated mushrooms, has also remained an enduring menu item.
First timers should know that Defonte's is cash only, and seating is limited to a few outdoor picnic tables. The shop opens daily at six in the morning, except for Sundays, and service is friendly, even for those new to the area. "We took an Uber from SoHo to Brooklyn to try this place. It was so so so worth it," wrote a visitor on TripAdvisor. "I had my first Defonte's recently, and it was just ... beyond," added another customer on Reddit who described the sandwiches as "mind-blowingly good." For both locals and visitors alike, Defonte's is a destination well worth any detour.