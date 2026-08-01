The Hands-Down Best Type Of BBQ Sauce For Grilled Salmon

No grilled salmon is complete without the right sauce. Just a few splashes and you've got a plateful of extraordinary flavors, delivered through tender, flaky spoonfuls. Barbecue sauce, in particular, is how you turn this dish into a crowd favorite at cookout tables. Don't merely stop at the same bottle you've always used. Try an Asian barbecue sauce instead, as it's the key to unlocking grilled salmon's hidden potential.

In a conversation with Tasting Table about the two types of fish that taste better with barbecue sauce, pitmaster Christie Vanover from Girls Can Grill reveals that Asian barbecue sauces works well with salmon because "the balance of sweetness with ginger or miso complements the fish." Indeed, with the salmon's gentle sweetness, an Asian barbecue sauce's umami tone seamlessly elevates the taste profile. Underneath the typical tangy richness is the signature umami depth we often adore in Asian condiments. As expected, the intricacy lies just right beneath the surface, slowly unraveling into sweet, spicy, savory, and perhaps even garlicky, aromatic nuances as you go through the bites.

About 10 minutes on the grill and a few tablespoons is all it takes to give your salmon that caramelized, glossy exterior (although cooking times may vary). Just lightly brush the sauce on the side that you have just finished grilling. Then cook for a couple more minutes until the fish has reached your desired level of doneness. Consider going for the skin-on variety, to also get a slightly crispy exterior.