The Hands-Down Best Type Of BBQ Sauce For Grilled Salmon
No grilled salmon is complete without the right sauce. Just a few splashes and you've got a plateful of extraordinary flavors, delivered through tender, flaky spoonfuls. Barbecue sauce, in particular, is how you turn this dish into a crowd favorite at cookout tables. Don't merely stop at the same bottle you've always used. Try an Asian barbecue sauce instead, as it's the key to unlocking grilled salmon's hidden potential.
In a conversation with Tasting Table about the two types of fish that taste better with barbecue sauce, pitmaster Christie Vanover from Girls Can Grill reveals that Asian barbecue sauces works well with salmon because "the balance of sweetness with ginger or miso complements the fish." Indeed, with the salmon's gentle sweetness, an Asian barbecue sauce's umami tone seamlessly elevates the taste profile. Underneath the typical tangy richness is the signature umami depth we often adore in Asian condiments. As expected, the intricacy lies just right beneath the surface, slowly unraveling into sweet, spicy, savory, and perhaps even garlicky, aromatic nuances as you go through the bites.
About 10 minutes on the grill and a few tablespoons is all it takes to give your salmon that caramelized, glossy exterior (although cooking times may vary). Just lightly brush the sauce on the side that you have just finished grilling. Then cook for a couple more minutes until the fish has reached your desired level of doneness. Consider going for the skin-on variety, to also get a slightly crispy exterior.
There's more than just one type of Asian barbecue sauce
Asian barbecue sauce, like the cuisine itself, is incredibly diverse. There are many versions of it from various countries. Given its proclivity for barbecue food, we certainly can't forget about Korean barbecue sauce. Gochujang, chili powder, soy sauce, and sesame oil give it a spicy-sweet richness. If you ever decide to throw a Korean barbecue at home, serve the dish with banchan (Korean side dishes) such as kimchi and pickled radish.
Leaning further into an umami depth, you will want to try Japanese barbecue sauce. This is your chance to grill your salmon teriyaki-style with a glaze made from soy sauce, mirin, sake, and sugar. Alternatively, a miso barbecue sauce, packed with this soybean paste and mirin, is a phenomenal choice for those who want a true umami spin. For a heated vibrancy and a whole lot of aroma, try a Thai-inspired barbecue sauce by bringing in fish sauce, bird's eye chili, Sriracha hot sauce, and lime juice. When prioritizing sweet and savory flavors, a Chinese barbecue sauce like Char Siu Sauce is an excellent pick. It's the simplest yet most delightful blend of hoisin sauce, soy sauce, honey, five spice, and dry sherry.
If you merely want to incorporate certain Asian staples into a classic American barbecue sauce, go with some of Ina Garten's essential Asian ingredients for barbecue sauces, such as hoisin sauce and soy sauce. According to Redditors, honey, garlic paste, and soy sauce is a combination that made for an absolutely delicious salmon dinner. Another Reddit user used store-bought Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce for their air-fried salmon, and the result was spectacular. "I can't get enough," they wrote.