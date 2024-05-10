The Asian Ingredients That Are Essential To Ina Garten's Barbecue Sauce

Ina Garten may not be the first person you think of when it comes to barbecue, but boy, does she whip up a sensational sweet and tangy barbecue sauce for her foolproof barbecue ribs. Her secret? A robust sauce brimming with umami and depth that features two key Asian ingredients. With Garten's secrets, you too can make a stellar barbecue sauce at home that might even rival one of the 50 absolute best BBQ restaurants in the U.S.

To make Garten's sauce, you need two Asian staples: soy sauce and hoisin sauce, both of which add color and umami to your barbecue sauce. Tasting Table has named soy sauce as one of 14 umami-rich ingredients you should always have in your pantry. Let's say your barbecue sauce is a little too sweet — you can balance out the sweetness with soy sauce while adding an umami punch. However, not all soy sauces you find on the market are the same. It's best you review our list of the 8 types of soy sauce and their uses before picking one to add to your barbecue sauce.