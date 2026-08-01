Give Salmon A Steakhouse-Style Upgrade With A Cowboy-Inspired Topping

If you've found yourself on autopilot when faced with a salmon fillet, know that an easy upgrade doesn't have to take much work. Cowboy butter is the simple ingredient that can bring bold, herby flavors to your next fish dish. Though cowboy butter is well-known for elevating your steak game, the garlic-infused topping, which also usually features herbs and seasonings, can also turn easy weeknight dinner baked salmon fillets into richer, tangier slices to serve for dinner, and your guests will be left wondering what the secret ingredient is.

Cowboy butter can be customized according to your preference with added herbs like rosemary, thyme, and parsley, sprinkles of paprika, and extra heat from cayenne or red pepper flakes. Dijon mustard and lemon juice are often added for dimension. Simply add a spoonful or two of the compound butter on top of a salmon fillet that has been cooking on the grill or stovetop. The butter will melt and sizzle into the flakes of the fish, resulting in the kind of meal that has the potential to win over fish skeptics and taste just like it came from the kitchen of a local steakhouse.