Give Salmon A Steakhouse-Style Upgrade With A Cowboy-Inspired Topping
If you've found yourself on autopilot when faced with a salmon fillet, know that an easy upgrade doesn't have to take much work. Cowboy butter is the simple ingredient that can bring bold, herby flavors to your next fish dish. Though cowboy butter is well-known for elevating your steak game, the garlic-infused topping, which also usually features herbs and seasonings, can also turn easy weeknight dinner baked salmon fillets into richer, tangier slices to serve for dinner, and your guests will be left wondering what the secret ingredient is.
Cowboy butter can be customized according to your preference with added herbs like rosemary, thyme, and parsley, sprinkles of paprika, and extra heat from cayenne or red pepper flakes. Dijon mustard and lemon juice are often added for dimension. Simply add a spoonful or two of the compound butter on top of a salmon fillet that has been cooking on the grill or stovetop. The butter will melt and sizzle into the flakes of the fish, resulting in the kind of meal that has the potential to win over fish skeptics and taste just like it came from the kitchen of a local steakhouse.
A simple way to spruce up your salmon
Cowboy butter can be made in advance so that it is stocked in your fridge for a quick weeknight ingredient and ready to use the next time you're making salmon. If you like your salmon to take on a sweeter flavor, cowboy butter can be made with brown sugar or honey. Start with unsalted butter, then begin to mix in your added ingredients. Taste as you go, adjusting the amounts once everything is well combined. To deepen the flavors before use, let the butter sit overnight.
It's a good idea to make more cowboy butter than what you think you'll need. The hot, herby mix can be drizzled on top of the salmon just before serving or presented in dishes for guests to slather on top of the fish — or any other protein — and sides like mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, corn on the cob, and roasted veggies. Beyond surf and turf and sides, cowboy butter can also be used to elevate an average bowl of popcorn or add easy flavor to simple servings of pasta, no trip to any restaurant required.