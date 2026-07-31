The Underrated Summer Berry You Should Be Eating More Of

If you're a fruit lover, nothing beats the summer harvest. From watermelon to plums to peaches, there's a bounty of fruit, but perhaps best of all is the abundance of summer berries, which are always worth buying at a farmers market. You may be able to get raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries year round from greenhouses or imported from afar, but the fresh, local berries you can find in the summertime are next level. It's not just freshness that summer brings to the table, but variety. There are plenty of lesser-known berries worth trying if you can find them, and one of them is the honeyberry.

Also known as haskap or blue honeysuckle fruit, honeyberries have three times the antioxidants of wild blueberries. Visually, they also resemble elongated blueberries with that same mottled blue-and-purple-tinged flesh. The taste of haskap has been described as very similar to blueberry or a cross between blueberry and raspberry. The fruit is sometimes used to make juice, preserves, and baked goods. Tasting Table spoke to Linda Ziedrich, the blogger behind A Gardener's Table, and the author of "First Fruits" and "The Curious Kitchen Gardener," who recommends honeyberry as an underrated summer berry that deserves more attention.

"The berries ripen even earlier than strawberries, and they usually hold well on the plant for a good while," she shares in our exclusive chat. "They have very high levels of ascorbic acid and antioxidants, their seeds are so small they're hardly noticeable, and the fruits have a better texture than blueberries for jams."