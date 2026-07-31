Don't Toss That Jam Jar — Use It To Make A Decorative Hand Soap Dispenser For Your Kitchen

The jam jar you just scraped one last spoonful out of still has life left in it. Before you go into autopilot and chuck the jar into the trash, consider repurposing the container as a charming soap dispenser. All you need is some glue and a soap pump to transform the object into something that looks like it could have been purchased at Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store.

If there's a jam label still on the jar's exterior, you may want to leave it in place. The label can add character to your creation. You can seal paper tags with Mod Podge to protect it from splashes and kitchen spills. For the soap pump, take one from an empty soap or lotion container, or buy a cheap replacement that will fit inside the opening of the cleaned jam jar. You'll drill or carefully cut a hole into the lid of the jar so that the pump fits through. If you are using a drill to make the hole, be sure to wear safety glasses. You may also need to cut the base of the pump to fit into the jar. Once set in place, the pump can be reinforced with hot glue or a waterproof adhesive.