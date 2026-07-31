One Of The Country's Best Texas-Style BBQ Restaurants Is Hiding In LA

We love highlighting the absolute best BBQ restaurants in the U.S., from local joints that have been around for decades to newer restaurants that combine international flavors with traditional Southern-style preparations. When we noticed that one restaurant got a shout-out for some of the best barbecue in the country, and was also featured as a top spot specifically for mouth-watering brisket, we knew we needed to take a closer look. Moo's Craft Barbecue in Los Angeles is serving up Texas-style barbecue fare with a touch of Asian and Latin influence, and in 2026, it celebrated its fifth consecutive year in the Michelin Guide as a Bib Gourmand recipient.

As mentioned in our roundup of the best barbecue, what sets Moo's Craft Barbecue apart is its LA-influenced stylings. Alongside classic brisket and pork ribs are Korean sticky glazed pork belly burnt ends. The rice is fried with kimchi, while the creamy mac and cheese is as traditional as you can get. Look for esquites, a side dish that returned to the menu in 2026, or the poblano queso Oaxaca sausages for Mexican flavors. The "thicc" burger (made from brisket and other trimmings) has been called one of the best in LA (per SF Gate), which you can also get smothered in Texas chili.

Reviews online mention long wait times to get into Moo's, but that it's worth it. "Moo's Craft Barbeque absolutely lives up to the hype of being some of the best Texas BBQ in Los Angeles. But fair warning: come prepared to wait... and wait... and wait." Said one Google reviewer. "Food was incredible. Brisket is probably the 2nd best I've had under Franklins in Austin TX. Definitely the best I've had in California. Very tender. Very moist. Fat was very well rendered. Flavor was great," raved another. "Worth the wait and worth the price." Confirmed one reviewer.