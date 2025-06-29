The One Thing That Makes Michelin-Starred Breakwater Barbecue Stand Out From Other Barbecue Joints

Barbecue is an incredibly varied experience across the United States. With so many regional styles of barbecue to choose from, it's entirely possible you might not know exactly what's in store when you head into a barbecue restaurant while traveling. Although most restaurants tend to stick to one style of barbecue, usually based on the area it's located in or the style of barbecue that is nearest, some offer more than one variety. And that's exactly what sets Michelin-starred Breakwater Barbecue, in California's Bay Area, apart.

Breakwater Barbecue focuses on two distinct styles of barbecue, and neither of them is nearby. Instead of making California-style barbecue, this restaurant serves up Texas-style dry rub barbecue. And for pork, it makes a South Carolina-style mustard sauce, which is one of the best barbecue sauces for pork. But the style of barbecue you'll find here isn't the only reason it's unlike most joints. In fact, it isn't even to do with its reputation for the best burgers in the state. So, what else sets the restaurant apart?