The One Thing That Makes Michelin-Starred Breakwater Barbecue Stand Out From Other Barbecue Joints
Barbecue is an incredibly varied experience across the United States. With so many regional styles of barbecue to choose from, it's entirely possible you might not know exactly what's in store when you head into a barbecue restaurant while traveling. Although most restaurants tend to stick to one style of barbecue, usually based on the area it's located in or the style of barbecue that is nearest, some offer more than one variety. And that's exactly what sets Michelin-starred Breakwater Barbecue, in California's Bay Area, apart.
Breakwater Barbecue focuses on two distinct styles of barbecue, and neither of them is nearby. Instead of making California-style barbecue, this restaurant serves up Texas-style dry rub barbecue. And for pork, it makes a South Carolina-style mustard sauce, which is one of the best barbecue sauces for pork. But the style of barbecue you'll find here isn't the only reason it's unlike most joints. In fact, it isn't even to do with its reputation for the best burgers in the state. So, what else sets the restaurant apart?
The style of smoker also sets this spot apart
The style of cooking it uses is rather unique when compared to most barbecue joints. While most places use electric smokers to cook their meats, Breakwater uses an offset smokers that rely on wood, which the restaurant sources from the California coast. Something of a signature method and an indicator that you're in the right spot if you visit, offset smokers provide a more pronounced smoky flavor than electric ones. They're also better suited to pit masters who have enough space to accommodate the large, unwieldy tool.
One reason a lot of places opt for electric smokers is that they are easier to use and operate in a similar way to an oven. You simply need to set the temperature and a timer. Offset smokers, however, require expert-level management for the best results. The temperature is controlled entirely by the wood, which means the pit master has far more control over the outcome and the smokiness of the meat. Because Breakwater excels at this, the restaurant attained an oh-so elusive Michelin star. So save the tips for your own summer barbecue and head to Breakwater to experience some of the state's best barbecue.