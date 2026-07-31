Does Publix Make Its Cakes From Scratch? What To Know Before Ordering

Enter the bakery section inside a Publix store, and an assortment of baked goodies will tempt your senses. In addition to loaves of bread and packages of muffins, shoppers will find displays of cakes made to order and ready to carry to birthday parties and office celebrations. Many Publix shoppers have wondered whether these cakes are baked fresh in store.

These Publix cakes are actually mass-produced offsite at the chain's bakery facilities. After being flash frozen, the undecorated cakes are shipped to Publix stores where they are decorated in-house by bakery associates. According to Publix's own corporate history, the first bakery plant opened in Florida in 1972 with a team of 27 employees. As business grew and operations expanded, the company opened a second plant in 2004. The original bakery now employs hundreds of workers who are responsible for turning cookie dough into cookies and packaging muffins to meet customer demand. One former worker recalled the switch from baking cakes in stores to using frozen sheet cakes in 1998. "Only wedding cakes were still made from scratch," the user wrote on Reddit. "I've worked at Publix since 2004. We've always used flash frozen cakes," added another.