Are Costco Kitchen Cabinets Actually A Good Deal? Here's What Customers Say

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You can buy anything at Costco, even kitchen cabinets. The warehouse values great quality and a low price, but, according to reviews online, the cabinets may not live up to Costco's reputation — and they don't fall under Costco's hassle-free return policy. Costco cabinets are provided by Tuscan Hills, with two lines available: Value Express — built and ready to ship in two to three weeks — and Ultimo Custom Cabinets — built to order, with an advertised turnaround time of eight to 13 weeks.

The timing and options available look great, but reviews are mixed. "These are a fair value for the price, and ours arrived without significant damage or delays," said one Value Express reviewer at Costco. An Ultimo Custom purchaser noted there were no up-front costs for multiple rounds of changes. "I'm sure these design consultations would have been costly with any other company," they said (via Costco). However, other customers mentioned slow communication, blotchy paint, and mismatched door sizes. Meanwhile, another reviewer needed to replace damaged panels, which took months and incurred extra installation costs.

Redditors were equally split. While some had great experiences, others highlighted slow communication. "I sent measurements, had an initial call, they mailed out samples ... said they'd get back in a few weeks and just ... Ghosted," said one Reddit user. But another customer had a great experience. "I started the process 6/27 and had new cabinets installed by 8/1 (by handyman because installation is not included). I was pretty satisfied for $3,500," they reported. If hit-or-miss cabinets sound risky, take this Reddit user's advice, "Go directly to a local cabinet designer or shop ... You want a designer who knows what they are doing."