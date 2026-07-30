From Family Business To Fast Food Favorite: Who Owns Culver's Now?

Culver's, the Wisconsin-born fast-food chain known for its signature ButterBurgers and frozen custard, has been family-owned for decades. It got its start in Sauk City in 1984, but the Culver family already had a long history in the hospitality business. George and Ruth Culver opened an A&W in 1961. They sold it to buy a resort and restaurant called Farm Kitchen Resort, followed by a supper club called Culver's Ritz. In 1984, they bought the A&W back and de-franchised it, so their son Craig could open his own concept, Culver's Frozen Custard and ButterBurgers.

Craig and his wife Lea helmed the project, but George and Ruth Culver were still involved in day-to-day operations. The fast-food restaurant quickly became known for its freshly made meals and customer service, from checking on guests to personally refilling coffees. Culver's took off, and its popularity led to its second restaurant and first franchise location, which opened in 1987 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Today, there are more than 1,000 Culver's locations in 26 states.

Along with being family-owned, one of the things Culver's is best known for is supporting and partnering with American farmers, and not only to get the beef for its famous ButterBurgers. In fact, they prioritize animal welfare and sustainability when sourcing the dairy used in its frozen custard and the chicken for its sandwiches — and Culver's is picky about its fish, too. Throughout the decades, Culver's has made quality just as important as remaining a family-owned company — until recently.