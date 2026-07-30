How Chefs Expertly Crack Eggs With One Hand

Cracking eggs can be difficult for some people. Whether they're too heavy-handed with the initial crack and shatter the shell into tiny shards or they are so hesitant about the initial thwack that they don't even break the shell, many people lack the confidence to properly crack an egg without making a mess. While most people strive to be competent at cracking an egg with both hands, what really separates most professional bakers from home cooks and novice bakers is the ability to crack an egg with just one hand. This single-handed cracking technique allows you to use both hands simultaneously to crack two eggs at a time, and even former Vice President Kamala Harris has her own technique.

When I do this at home, it's more out of fun and personal challenge rather than out of necessity. I recommend always cracking eggs on your counter, against a flat countertop, rather than against the lip of the bowl, as that could lead to a more fragmented shell — I do have one chef friend who smacks two eggs together to crack one of them, but I've never mastered this technique. Once the shell has broken, I use the ring and pinky fingers of my hand to gently press one half of the shell back and away from the other half, and I use my thumb and forefinger to try and push the other half of the shell in the opposite direction, which lets the egg drop out of its shell and fall into the bowl waiting below.