Burgers have long been a symbol of classic American food. Burger King serves 11 million customers across the world every single day, while Wendy's revenue has gradually increased, crossing $2 billion four years in a row between 2022 and 2025 (per macrotrends). With those kinds of numbers, it's safe to say the contrasting approaches chosen by Burger King and Wendy's have both paid off handsomely.

The kind of scale Burger King operates at requires incredible operational efficiency, and the focus is primarily on consistency and quality control (the recent "Whopper Guarantee" is proof of that). To achieve this consistency, Burger King staff online confirm that each location receives packets of frozen patties which they flame-grill in commercial broilers — the same cooking device Burger King was originally built around. Burger King fans swear by the smoky flavor imparted through this flame-grilling process. Wendy's enthusiasts, meanwhile, feel the chain's fresh beef gives its patties an edge, with customers on Reddit noting that the burgers taste "more real."

While there are several differences, the one thing both chain's patties have in common is that neither uses any artificial preservatives or flavoring agents. In Wendy's case, fresh and additive-free has been a part of their core vision. In fact, there's a great reason behind its iconic square patties: They stick out of the buns so customers can see the quality of the meat just by looking at it. Burger King's decision to rid its patties of additives only came in 2020, a move that must hit a sweet spot for folks who believe they eat healthier than they actually do.