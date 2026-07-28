What Exactly Is Living Lettuce, And How Do You Keep It Alive?

Living lettuce is any variety of lettuce that is sold with attached roots. These roots allow it to continue receiving the nutrients it needs to stay alive until you are ready to use it. It can stay crisp, fresh, and healthy in your fridge for two or three weeks — much longer than traditional greens. It also retains more vitamins and minerals than other salad greens, and offers a more vibrant taste and pleasant crunch. You can typically find butterhead, sweet crisp, and oak leaf varieties at your local farmer's market or grocery store.

To optimize its shelf life, you must store living lettuce properly. Its roots should remain moist and you should keep the leaves dry. The clever hack that will keep your living lettuce fresh is wrapping a damp paper towel or cotton cloth around its root ball and then placing it back in the bag it came in or in a perforated plastic container. The best spot in your fridge for living lettuce is the crisper drawer, as that protects it from cold air currents and prevents freezing and brown spots.

You can keep living lettuce fresh longer by storing the lettuce upright, making sure the bag has airflow on all sides, and placing it away from ethylene-producing fruits like apples. If you have a humidity control dial on the crisper drawer, set it to 95-100% and keep your fridge temp between 32-36 degrees Fahrenheit. The lettuce needs high humidity to keep the roots from drying out and the leaves from wilting. You can also pop the container on the middle shelf of the fridge, towards the front, as long as it is away from other produce and is standing upright.