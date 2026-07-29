The Vintage Tableware Pieces You're Probably Overlooking At The Thrift Store (Yes, They're Still In Style!)

Kitchen and decor trends come and go, but there are some pieces that have stood the test of time. And, if you are lucky enough, you may be able to score some of them on your next trip to the thrift store or secondhand shop.

One item worth keeping your eyes out for, especially if you like to throw upscale dinner parties (you can check out our tips for a dinner party table spread here) or frequently entertain guests, is napkin holders. No, no — we're not talking about the standup ones that you shove all of your Chipotle napkins into. Rather, these little rings — which can be made of metal, acrylic, or other materials — are meant to sit in the center of cloth napkins. Historically, these napkin rings were engraved or somehow marked so that diners would know which napkin was theirs at the next meal. In the modern era of washing machines, though, their utility is a bit more aesthetic driven. You may be able to find some sets of these rings in thrift stores (or potentially at estate sales), though you can always add an artistic touch to individual ones and give them as gifts or use them to personalize place settings.