The Best Type Of Beef For Meltingly Tender Steak And Ale Pie

When you think of "pies," you likely think of sweet iterations — those stuffed with custard and fruit fillings and topped with meringue or whipped cream. However, savory pies are equally as delicious, and one worth making for a hearty weeknight meal is the iconic steak-and-ale pie. This U.K. staple is made with slow-cooked meat, vegetables, and an ale-infused sauce, all encased in a sturdy pie crust. While the pie's richness stems from the use of dark brown English ale, the meat is no doubt a key component — and if you want to ensure it comes out meltingly tender, there's a specific cut of beef you should stick to.

When Tasting Table spoke with Chris DeLisle, the carnivore-cuisine advocate behind Chris Cooking Nashville, whose new cookbook debuts in October 2026, about which cut he'd recommend using in this recipe, his answer was simple: chuck roast. "It has excellent marbling, plenty of connective tissue, and a rich beefy flavor. During a long braise, the collagen melts into gelatin, creating incredibly tender bites while naturally enriching the sauce," he said. DeLisle also warned folks to stay away from lean cuts, as they can easily dry out in the sauce. The connective tissue in chuck roast is what, as DeLisle described, "makes a hearty pie memorable."