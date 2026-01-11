The Best Pie Plate Material Produces Crisp Crusts And Prevents Soggy Bottoms
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Perhaps more than any other dessert, pie has a sense of nostalgia to it. There are countless vintage pie flavors out there, and just as many carefully-guarded family recipes. The recipes aren't the only thing that gets passed down, however, as the dishes in which they are baked are also common heirlooms. While those favorite pie plates do look like a treat on the table, they can also be the cause of pies that come out of the oven with the dreaded soggy bottom. As it turns out, the best bet for a crisp crust is a simple, not-so-flashy choice: a metal pie plate.
There is more than one reason why you may want to bake your next pie in a metal pan, but if a crisp crust is a top priority, then there is really no other choice. You see, the rate at which your pie plate conducts heat plays a significant role in how the final product comes out, with the most apparent effects showing on the bottom of the dessert. Metal conducts heat much more easily than either glass or ceramic, meaning that there is little lag time between the pie going into the oven and the part of the crust that is in contact with the pie plate beginning to bake. Opting for a metal pie plate ensures that even a fruit pie with a wet filling — like this honey blackberry sage pie — comes out of the oven with a firm, crisp crust that can be easily sliced and served.
Which metal pie pan should you choose?
The simplest options for a metal pie plate are typically made from steel or aluminum. Aluminum conducts heat more efficiently than steel, making it the fastest option in the oven, but it is also less durable. You can, however, purchase a pie plate made with a combination of the two materials, providing the best of both worlds. This Aluminized Steel Pie Pan from USA Pan uses both metals to create a pan that is both strong and quick. On top of that, a slightly corrugated bottom creates additional air flow, adding another layer of insurance that the bottom of any pie crust will come out crisp and delicious.
An aluminized steel pie plate is a great choice for home cooks as well as commercial kitchens, but it is far from the only option in the realm of metal baking pans. The stainless steel pan in the baking aisle of the grocery store will still provide a crisp crust, and even those disposable aluminum pans work just fine in a pinch. For those that long for something more decorative, excluding ceramic and glass models brings down the list of options tremendously, but models like this Enamelware Pie Plate from Golden Rabbit provide all the benefits of metal while still looking great on the table.
For the results-driven baker, there's no choice like metal. After all, the pie itself should be the star of the show, not the dish that it's served in. That said, sometimes grandma's beautiful ceramic pie dish might need to make an appearance on the dinner table — there's no arguing with that — but it's certainly worth having a metal pie plate or two in the cupboard as well.