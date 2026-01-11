The Best Pie Plate Material Produces Crisp Crusts And Prevents Soggy Bottoms

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Perhaps more than any other dessert, pie has a sense of nostalgia to it. There are countless vintage pie flavors out there, and just as many carefully-guarded family recipes. The recipes aren't the only thing that gets passed down, however, as the dishes in which they are baked are also common heirlooms. While those favorite pie plates do look like a treat on the table, they can also be the cause of pies that come out of the oven with the dreaded soggy bottom. As it turns out, the best bet for a crisp crust is a simple, not-so-flashy choice: a metal pie plate.

There is more than one reason why you may want to bake your next pie in a metal pan, but if a crisp crust is a top priority, then there is really no other choice. You see, the rate at which your pie plate conducts heat plays a significant role in how the final product comes out, with the most apparent effects showing on the bottom of the dessert. Metal conducts heat much more easily than either glass or ceramic, meaning that there is little lag time between the pie going into the oven and the part of the crust that is in contact with the pie plate beginning to bake. Opting for a metal pie plate ensures that even a fruit pie with a wet filling — like this honey blackberry sage pie — comes out of the oven with a firm, crisp crust that can be easily sliced and served.