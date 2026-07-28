The Best Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzels Are An Iconic Treat From This Grocery Chain

Peanut butter is one of America's favorite spreads, and peanut butter-filled pretzels are a snack duo made in flavor heaven. So widespread are their popularity that you can find countless versions of these bite-sized snacks at any grocery store across the nation. We tasted and ranked 13 peanut butter-filled pretzel brands, according to the crunchiness of the pretzel shell, taste of the peanut butter filling, saltiness of the pretzel, and the snack's overall shape and size. The winner in our ranking is from none other than Trader Joe's.

It's no surprise that Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets came in first place, as it was TJ's who really put the snack on the map. The filled pretzels have been gracing the chain's shelves since 1992 as one of Trader Joe's oldest and most iconic treats. Though it usually cycles through snacks, these have stood the test of time at TJ's for good reason. The long rectangular pretzel shells fit perfectly into your mouth, feeling more manageable to devour than the other square-shaped competitors. The nuggets are also far less salty than contenders, which really helped the sweetness of the peanut butter to shine. That said, the toasty pretzel shell still boasted enough umami to balance the sweet and savory peanut butter. On the textural front, the shell was shatteringly crispy and made the perfect contrast against the rich and creamy consistency of the peanut butter. This is a snack that you'll never be able to eat just one of!