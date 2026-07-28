The Best Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzels Are An Iconic Treat From This Grocery Chain
Peanut butter is one of America's favorite spreads, and peanut butter-filled pretzels are a snack duo made in flavor heaven. So widespread are their popularity that you can find countless versions of these bite-sized snacks at any grocery store across the nation. We tasted and ranked 13 peanut butter-filled pretzel brands, according to the crunchiness of the pretzel shell, taste of the peanut butter filling, saltiness of the pretzel, and the snack's overall shape and size. The winner in our ranking is from none other than Trader Joe's.
It's no surprise that Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets came in first place, as it was TJ's who really put the snack on the map. The filled pretzels have been gracing the chain's shelves since 1992 as one of Trader Joe's oldest and most iconic treats. Though it usually cycles through snacks, these have stood the test of time at TJ's for good reason. The long rectangular pretzel shells fit perfectly into your mouth, feeling more manageable to devour than the other square-shaped competitors. The nuggets are also far less salty than contenders, which really helped the sweetness of the peanut butter to shine. That said, the toasty pretzel shell still boasted enough umami to balance the sweet and savory peanut butter. On the textural front, the shell was shatteringly crispy and made the perfect contrast against the rich and creamy consistency of the peanut butter. This is a snack that you'll never be able to eat just one of!
Customers love Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets
Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets have been a customer staple for over 20 years, inspiring other imitators. But, like us, loyal customers still find TJ's version superior. A reviewer on Facebook stated, "These are my absolute favorite peanut butter filled pretzels." Fans on Reddit praised the nuggets for their versatility, with one reviewer proclaiming that they "might just be the best snack for any occasion!" Others complimented the treats for their hearty nutritional profile, providing carbs from the pretzel along with fat and protein from the peanut butter. Touted as great fuel for activity, one Redditor stated they're "best for hiking or when you need a complete snack and don't want to eat a bar."
Trader Joe's has also come out with almond butter-filled pretzels. But, according to this Redditor, "The peanut butter ones are better. More filling and a touch more salt that makes it pop." Another agreed, "I buy at least one bag of the pb filled pretzels a week ... I'll stick with my tried and true."
While great on their own, you can upgrade the peanut butter-filled pretzels even further with accompaniments. One Redditor recommended enjoying them with Trader Joe's Mango & Passion Fruit Squares for a snacky twist on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Of course, you can also dip the nuggets into your favorite jelly, compote or fruit preserves. They'd also pair well with any type of dried or fresh fruit.