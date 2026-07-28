Homemade Pancakes Taste Diner-Worthy When You Make This Flour Swap

Unlike many other flour substitutes, you can usually substitute equal parts of cake flour for all-purpose flour in your pancake recipe. However, there are some important things to note about making this swap.

For one, since cake flour has a lower gluten content, the batter may have a different texture than you're used to, if you've only used all-purpose flour in the past. Pancake batter is also incredibly easy to overmix, but when you use a lower-gluten option like cake flour, you don't have to worry about that as much. However, any recipe made with cake flour can risk becoming overmixed due to the flour's unique absorption rate. We still recommend abiding by the golden rule of only mixing batter until the flour dissolves (it's even okay to leave lumps behind) to prevent this from happening.

Another tip is to sift your flour before using it. You can do this for a batter made with all-purpose flour, too. While it's not an absolute must for pancakes, if your cake flour has been sitting in the back of your pantry for a while, you may want to incorporate more air into it by passing it through a mesh strainer before working it into your batter for a lighter bite. Lastly, handle the delicate pancakes with care and, of course, flip them at the right time.