While a trusty liter of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 "black label" can be found for a little over $20, its green-labeled sibling sometimes fetches as much as $249 for a bottle of the same size. The ingredients are identical, using the classic No. 7 ratios of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye, with the same charcoal filtration. What is so different about these two whiskeys to create a miles-wide price gap? The biggest distinctions between Jack Daniel's black and green labels involve two factors: a tweak in the Green Label's barrel selection, resulting in a subtler, lighter flavor, and the dwindling availability of this whiskey, which has become a collector's item.

Jack Daniel's uses large rickhouses, or warehouses, to store barrels of distilled spirit on various levels. Upper levels fluctuate in temperature, causing the liquid to expand and contract inside the charred oak, pressing in and out like tides. This gives American whiskeys like the black label a profound oak-driven richness, intensifying flavors of caramel, vanilla, and baking spices.

Green Label, on the other hand, is made exclusively from whiskey aged on the lower sections, which stays cooler and more consistent, slowing maturation. This results in a whiskey with less intensity and char. Even though both whiskeys are made from the same ingredients, spend at least four years maturing, and receive the same Lincoln County process of sugar maple charcoal filtration — the step that makes Tennessee whiskey different from bourbon – they taste very different.