Martha Stewart's Homemade Candied Bacon Balances Sweet With Spicy, Using Just 3 Ingredients

Nothing calls everybody to the kitchen like the morning aroma of sizzling bacon. Make it candied bacon, à la Martha Stewart's homemade candied bacon recipe, and just like that, the bar is raised even more.

Stewart keeps it simple. In her recipe, the bacon is baked rather than pan-fried, and prep time is minimal. Unless you're hankering for an umami up-tick that calls for spicy cayenne pepper, or a very specific brand of sweet, like a guest who suggests maple-cinnamon candied bacon, you'll appreciate Stewart's staple candied bacon ingredients. She sticks with the basics for a sweet and spicy rendition: bacon, brown sugar, and pepper.

Preparing Stewart's bacon is easy, too. The bacon strips are laid out side by side on a wire rack that is then set on a baking pan, lined with a sheet of parchment paper. After sprinkling the bacon with brown sugar and pepper, bake time is around half an hour. Aside from rotating the racks halfway through baking, the real culinary skill candied bacon calls for is patience.