The Roast Deli Meat That's Almost Never Worth The Effort To Make It At Home

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Many ambitious, tedious DIY cooking projects do pay off (ahem, pandemic sourdough). Homemade deli meat can be one of them, but it depends on which one. When we talked to Owen Han, sandwich expert and author of "Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich," about pre-packaged deli meats, he told us that "not every meat is worth the effort." According to Han, turkey is one such disappointing DIY deli meat. "It can be tricky to get right," Han said, "and often requires a lot more work for a result that's not dramatically better than what you can get from a good deli."

What it mainly comes down to is the anatomy of both the animal and the cut — the same reason turkey is considered a "diet food," and why a lot of people associate the Thanksgiving roast with being dry and boring, and others obsess about flavor-enhancing, moisture-inducing workarounds like deep frying or brining the turkey. Turkey breast is an exceptionally lean muscle. Unlike most cuts of beef or pork, it contains very little intramuscular fat and comparatively little connective tissue, two features that make meat taste very good and give cooks a wider margin for error. Fat greases up and cushions the meat against drying out and, of course, contributes flavor, while the connective tissue melts into a rich and silky gelatin.

Without those components, the proteins in turkey breast just tighten quickly when exposed to heat, pushing out the moisture. If you leave it just a little too long in a hot, dry cooking environment like an oven or a smoker, you have created the reason everyone politely drowns their holiday meal in gravy.