The Spiced Prohibition-Era Bourbon Cocktail Undergoing A Modern Revival

The American craft cocktail scene has surged over the past decade. While bartenders from coast to coast have been inventing unique and experimental drinks, there's a roster of historic Prohibition-era cocktails making a resurgence. The Lion's Tail cocktail is one of them. A combination of bourbon, allspice dram, lime juice, simple syrup, and a dash of Angostura bitters, the Lion's Tail is a richly layered and versatile cocktail that's at home in a tiki bar as well as a snazzy lounge. The Lion's Tail is easily a forgotten old-school bourbon cocktail you rarely see anymore, but it's making a comeback on modern-day cocktail menus.

The Lion's Tail first appeared in William James Tarling's 1937 book, "Café Royal Cocktail Book." Tarling was the president of the UK Bartenders Guild and bartender at the Café Royal in London with his brother Arthur. In the book, the recipe is credited to L.A. Clarke, who some speculate was an American bartender who relocated to the UK to could continue working during the Prohibition era of the 1930s.

The drink takes its name from a popular American expression used at the time, "twisting the lion's tail," which meant to rile the British (the British coat of arms has a lion on it).