Costco's New Sourdough Loaf Has Shoppers Questioning The Ingredients

Generally, any new product that hits the bakery shelves at Costco is cause for celebration. The warehouse chain has a fervent fan base that is dedicated to its line of private label products. The newest arrival, however, seems unlikely to make the list of Costco's most beloved products. Instead, the ingredient list on the new Kirkland Signature Olive and Rosemary Sourdough Bread is stirring up controversy.

The sourdough in question is a fairly standard batard-shaped loaf, studded with two types of olives — green and kalamata — and infused with aromatic rosemary. While all of that is wonderful, and customers even admit that the bread tastes good, the number of ingredients listed on the label has them concerned that it isn't real sourdough. "Yeah with a thousand ingredients in it. No thanks," commented one disgruntled customer on Instagram.

The predominant concern among such keyboard warriors is that, if it were true sourdough, the Kirkland Signature Olive and Rosemary Sourdough Bread would be made with just a few simple things: flour, water, salt, and starter. In their eyes, the number of ingredients in this bread must mean that it's not true sourdough. As one Instagram commenter put it: "Please stop pushing this as sourdough. It is not!"

There is such a thing in the world as "sourfaux" bread, as it is so cleverly called. These are breads that mimic sourdough through the use of extra ingredients, rather than the traditional sourdough fermentation process. For purists, spotting fake sourdough bread can seem as simple as seeing more than four ingredients on the label — and Costco's new loaf runs up to nearly 30. But while the length of the list can be an indicator of legitimacy, you can't be sure until you actually read it.