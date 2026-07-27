Just Add Chorizo: This $5 Trader Joe's Find Is A Breakfast Hash Game Changer

If you're looking for a budget-friendly and easy morning meal, Trader Joe's should be your number one stop. The grocery giant offers a range of frozen and pre-made options to make those busy mornings much less stressful. One of its recent frozen additions, Spicy Spuds, is making shoppers' breakfasts both tastier and much less time-consuming. It also made the list of Tasting Table's 14 fan-favorite Trader Joe's sides so good, they could be the main course.

For just $4.49, this 20-ounce frozen find may just be a side dish, but its texture and bold flavor take center stage in any meal. You get bite-sized potato pieces seasoned with a savory, mildly spicy blend featuring cayenne pepper, lime juice, Parmesan cheese, and smoked paprika. If you're a fan of bigger, bolder flavors in the morning, these Spicy Spuds make an excellent base for a breakfast hash when paired with chorizo for a rich, savory boost from the seasoned pork.

If you follow a plant-based diet, or even if you don't, Trader Joe's much-beloved Soy Chorizo is a great alternative. While a soy-based chorizo might sound like a compromise, many say the vegan TJ's staple tastes better than the real thing, making it easier than ever to grab everything you need for breakfast at one spot. To bring the dish together, cook your chorizo or Soy Chorizo in a skillet first. If using pork chorizo, remove the meat and cook the Spicy Spuds directly in the leftover pan fat so they get golden and extra crispy before mixing everything back together.