Tartar Sauce Is The Key To Better Deviled Eggs (And It'll Save You Time In The Kitchen)

Right beside a platter of seafood, you can always expect to find a bowl of tartar sauce. This condiment has become so closely tied with deep-fried fish that it's almost unfathomable to imagine it in anything else. Deviled eggs are certainly a bigger surprise than most, and yet, not only is it possible, but using this condiment instead of mayo is also a time-saving shortcut that takes you straight to the best version of this dish.

What is tartar sauce if not a mayo-based condiment that arrives fully seasoned and flavored? Since even a simple tartar sauce recipe is already mixed with pickles, lemon juice, seasonings, and herbs, you won't need to prepare those same elements separately like usual — especially not if you opt for store-bought bottles. With a little less chopping and sprinkling on your hands, the deviled eggs will come together much faster and more effortlessly.

Convenience aside, tartar sauce is also one of the best ingredients for upgrading your deviled eggs in the flavor department. Without altering too much of the dish's quintessential tangy, savory taste, it still brings new nuances that revitalize the entire profile. You've got acidic sparks from the lemon juice, zingy pops of flavor every time you bite into a piece of pickle, and the occasional earthy brightness brought about by the herbs. These subtle changes won't make it feel as though you're eating something else entirely, but they will surely breathe new life into an overly familiar deviled egg.