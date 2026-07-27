Tartar Sauce Is The Key To Better Deviled Eggs (And It'll Save You Time In The Kitchen)
Right beside a platter of seafood, you can always expect to find a bowl of tartar sauce. This condiment has become so closely tied with deep-fried fish that it's almost unfathomable to imagine it in anything else. Deviled eggs are certainly a bigger surprise than most, and yet, not only is it possible, but using this condiment instead of mayo is also a time-saving shortcut that takes you straight to the best version of this dish.
What is tartar sauce if not a mayo-based condiment that arrives fully seasoned and flavored? Since even a simple tartar sauce recipe is already mixed with pickles, lemon juice, seasonings, and herbs, you won't need to prepare those same elements separately like usual — especially not if you opt for store-bought bottles. With a little less chopping and sprinkling on your hands, the deviled eggs will come together much faster and more effortlessly.
Convenience aside, tartar sauce is also one of the best ingredients for upgrading your deviled eggs in the flavor department. Without altering too much of the dish's quintessential tangy, savory taste, it still brings new nuances that revitalize the entire profile. You've got acidic sparks from the lemon juice, zingy pops of flavor every time you bite into a piece of pickle, and the occasional earthy brightness brought about by the herbs. These subtle changes won't make it feel as though you're eating something else entirely, but they will surely breathe new life into an overly familiar deviled egg.
A simple swap with infinite potential
Given that tartar sauce is made of mayonnaise, your deviled eggs only require a 1-to-1 ratio swap between the two ingredients. For those using homemade tartar sauce, consider making your sauce in advance and letting it sit for at least 30 minutes before mixing it with the egg yolks. This will give all the ingredients enough time to truly meld into each other and strike a deeper punch later on in your deviled eggs. As for those opting for store-bought tartar sauce, a few tablespoons straight from the bottle should be sufficient. However, if you'd like a thicker and creamier consistency, feel free to still add mayonnaise to the filling.
The variety of tartar sauce can also make or break your deviled eggs. There's a flavor difference between American and Japanese tartar sauce, and if you'd like a really pronounced creamy richness, try the latter. A touch of heat, while unconventional, is still possible when your tartar sauce is laced with Cajun seasoning or jalapeño peppers. Or to highlight sweetness, honey is the simple yet foolproof addition you will want when putting together this condiment. For anyone who wants as much of that herby goodness as possible, a herby tartar sauce loaded with fresh dill, basil, and parsley is perfect.
Leaning into tartar sauce's seafood proclivity, you can also include shrimp, crab, or fish in the filling or topping. For example, mix shrimp into the yolk mixture for a bit of briny sweetness. As a topping, smoked salmon is a nifty way to give your deviled eggs a little sophistication. If nothing else, a sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning will work splendidly in elevating that coastal flair.