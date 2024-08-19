The Flavor Difference Between American And Japanese Tartar Sauce

When you first encounter tartar sauce in the U.S., it is likely riding in a sidecar next to a heaping helping of fried fish. The creamy, rich, often-sweet condiment is inextricably linked to battered cod, haddock, shrimp, and more in such a way as many see it as only appropriate in this context. But there's probably more you don't know about tartar sauce, such as it can enhance and balance a range of non-seafood options, from cold roast chicken to the uniquely Ohio burger, the Galley Boy. In Japan, tartar sauce sees its fair share of seafood, but it is also used as a dip for meaty, crunchy tonkatsu. However, don't confuse western tartar sauce with what the Japanese love. Though similar, some key differences make these brother sauces distinct.

The prime difference is the base of the sauce. Tartar sauce is an amalgamation of chopped pickles, sweet relish, mustard, capers, shallots, herbs, eggs, or some combination thereof in a matrix of mayonnaise. In the U.S., that's generally a store-bought brand like Hellman's. The recipe for most mayonnaise of this ilk is whole eggs emulsified with vinegar and vegetable oil. The Japanese make their tartar sauce from Kewpie mayonnaise, a beloved variety that blends oil and vinegar with just the egg yolks and a bit of MSG for a richer, more egg-forward, slightly-savory flavor. Each sets up a sauce that has a different flavor profile and body.