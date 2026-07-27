This Opulent Mid-Century Glassware Brand Could Be A Rare And Worthwhile Thrift Find

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If you're a Mad Men enthusiast or simply have an appreciation for gorgeously elaborate cocktail sets etched in gold, there's a certain collectible brand you should look for on your next thrift hunt: Culver. Known for its luxurious use of 22-karat gold, bold geometric patterns, and mid-century glam, the glassware is a favorite for vintage barware lovers. While some pieces can fetch hundreds of dollars, plenty of others are still affordable. If you're a professional thrifter, you should seek out which designs are genuinely scarce, but for the casual buyer, plenty of patterns are easy enough to find without paying a fortune.

Culver Ltd. was founded in Brooklyn, New York, in the late 1930s by Irving Rothenburg. Though the company began by producing its own glass, in the late 1980s, it switched to purchasing high-quality glassware from other glassmakers. Culver's focus was on making drinking glasses both beautiful and eye-catching. During the 1950s, '60s, and '70s, the brand was deeply embedded in home cocktail culture and the trend for entertaining that flourished after World War II. Its highball glasses, double old-fashioned glasses, decanters, and ice buckets were proudly displayed on bar carts around the country.

What set the company apart was its proprietary method of applying intricate gold foils to the glassware using high heat, which is a closely guarded trade secret. Whatever the exact method, the glass sets looked fit for a queen, which is probably why these items were sold in high-end department stores and jewelry shops, often nestled in black velvet for displays.