Forget The Farmer's Market — This Is One Of The Best Ways To Get Fresh, Local Produce

Farmers markets are known for being one of the best ways to support local farmers and agriculture. It's also a great way to get immediate and direct access to the most fresh, in-season produce. While these things are true, sometimes the spirit of the farmers market takes over as you wander the stands, and before you know it you've purchased more fresh vegetables than you could possibly eat in a week simply because they looked so appealing. Rather than meander aimlessly through the farm stalls, you could sign up for a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) with your favorite local farm.

This is a system in which you commit to financially support a farm in exchange for a steady supply of that farm's produce and goods. In addition to produce, depending on the farm or farmers associated, you may also be able to get eggs, dairy, flowers, grains, and you might even be able to find a CSA that provides fresh meat. A CSA share is usually picked up at a farmers market or at the farm itself, but some offer delivery as well. Not only does committing to a CSA box get you a regular supply of fresh produce, it also helps farmers achieve a steady source of income and give them a guaranteed way to offload their produce in a timely manner.