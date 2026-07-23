Forget The Farmer's Market — This Is One Of The Best Ways To Get Fresh, Local Produce
Farmers markets are known for being one of the best ways to support local farmers and agriculture. It's also a great way to get immediate and direct access to the most fresh, in-season produce. While these things are true, sometimes the spirit of the farmers market takes over as you wander the stands, and before you know it you've purchased more fresh vegetables than you could possibly eat in a week simply because they looked so appealing. Rather than meander aimlessly through the farm stalls, you could sign up for a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) with your favorite local farm.
This is a system in which you commit to financially support a farm in exchange for a steady supply of that farm's produce and goods. In addition to produce, depending on the farm or farmers associated, you may also be able to get eggs, dairy, flowers, grains, and you might even be able to find a CSA that provides fresh meat. A CSA share is usually picked up at a farmers market or at the farm itself, but some offer delivery as well. Not only does committing to a CSA box get you a regular supply of fresh produce, it also helps farmers achieve a steady source of income and give them a guaranteed way to offload their produce in a timely manner.
A mutually beneficial relationship
You can think of CSA as both a partnership and a type of subscription. Most boxes are paid for in full at the beginning of the season, or even the entire year, depending on the farm. In return, members receive regularly scheduled deliveries of fresh produce. With this upfront influx of cash, farmers can spend more time working during peak growing seasons instead of focusing on selling and marketing, while also better managing their cash flow throughout the rest of the year. Purchasing a CSA share or subscription can be seen as an investment in the farmer and their operations.
The randomness of a CSA box's contents can be exciting, as you never know exactly what might be waiting for you. It may make some shoppers nervous to receive a box of random produce each week (or month), as consumers usually have little say in what they receive. Instead, boxes are generally filled with whatever is freshest and most abundant from the farm at the time. But that scary part about a CSA is actually one of its strengths, as it gives you a chance to cook and eat produce that you may not have brought home otherwise. It's also a great opportunity to speak with farmers and ask about their favorite ways to prepare those lesser-known vegetables. Purchasing a CSA subscription gives you a meaningful way to build a relationship with the people who grow your food. When you're ready to make the commitment, here's everything you need to know about signing up for a CSA