The Costly Mistake You're Probably Making At The Farmer's Market
If you're anything like myself, once sunshine peeks through the clouds, you are eager to ditch the standard grocery store experience and are excited to shop small. Farmer's markets are electric, lively, and more prevalent than ever. Being able to see where your produce comes from or putting a "face to the fruit" can make you feel like you are contributing to your community by supporting local, hardworking families of farmers, rather than corporate chains. Plus, you get the added health benefits of locally grown fruits and veggies. Let's be real, vegetables taste better from a farmer's market than a grocery store. Win, win? Perhaps if done with careful consideration, but it's so hard not to get carried away and buy bundles upon bundles of fresh produce after observing dazzling displays.
Being realistic about how much you are able to consume before the product expires will soften the blow to your pocketbook and ward off the guilt of tossing out uneaten harvests. Though you may be tempted to buy that enticing kumquat or okra, there are fruits and veggies that aren't worth buying at the farmer's market. The produce at a farmer's market will be attractive, but buying too much can be a costly mistake.
How to plan for produce shopping
Making a shopping list and cataloging what you most commonly eat can be the best tools for avoiding overeager overspending. Ask yourself, "What do I need, versus what do I want?" Making a meal plan can also help guide your shopping list. Although those blueberries glisten, they may not benefit your spaghetti night. Stick to the list based on your regularly enjoyed meals and spare yourself the shame of letting perfect produce go to waste.
The best way to prepare for a visit to the farmer's market is to carefully strategize the meals you plan to make in the coming days. Produce-dense recipes like stir fries and salads will help ensure your farmer's market hall won't spoil. Find yourself with extra veggies that are about to turn? Throw them into your pasta sauce to enhance its flavor and nutrients, or try a refreshing smoothie recipe, which is the perfect remedy for over-purchased fruit.
Choosing foods that fit into your daily meal plans is often the most practical method of preventing waste. So grab that reusable bag, but avoid filling it to the brim with produce. Champion your community's farmer's markets by shopping mindfully — there is a world of good to unlock.