The Costly Mistake You're Probably Making At The Farmer's Market

If you're anything like myself, once sunshine peeks through the clouds, you are eager to ditch the standard grocery store experience and are excited to shop small. Farmer's markets are electric, lively, and more prevalent than ever. Being able to see where your produce comes from or putting a "face to the fruit" can make you feel like you are contributing to your community by supporting local, hardworking families of farmers, rather than corporate chains. Plus, you get the added health benefits of locally grown fruits and veggies. Let's be real, vegetables taste better from a farmer's market than a grocery store. Win, win? Perhaps if done with careful consideration, but it's so hard not to get carried away and buy bundles upon bundles of fresh produce after observing dazzling displays.

Being realistic about how much you are able to consume before the product expires will soften the blow to your pocketbook and ward off the guilt of tossing out uneaten harvests. Though you may be tempted to buy that enticing kumquat or okra, there are fruits and veggies that aren't worth buying at the farmer's market. The produce at a farmer's market will be attractive, but buying too much can be a costly mistake.