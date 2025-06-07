14 Fruits And Vegetables That Aren't Worth Buying At The Farmers Market
Unless you live somewhere with eternal spring or summer temperatures, chances are your local farmers market is more of a seasonal affair. And it makes sense, given that some of the best produce makes an appearance in the summertime. Still, it can quickly get pricey if you start replacing all of your grocery store purchases with their farmers market versions. Even if you aren't keeping tabs on your budget, some fruits and vegetables just aren't worth paying a premium for at the market.
There's nothing like a freshly harvested vine-ripened tomato, but when it comes to the onions you cook for the base of a sauce, or produce that looks identical to what you'd find in the grocery produce aisle, it's not worth it. Plus, there's only so much you can hold in your basket while you're leisurely shopping at the farmers market; use that space wisely by stocking up on items that you would never find in the supermarket. We've put together some suggestions to help guide your next farmers market trip, so you can focus on the good stuff and skip past what's just not worth it.
Anything out of season
It should go without saying, but with the size and variety available at some farmers markets, you may very well stumble upon produce that's out of its peak season. Sure, greenhouses can achieve a lot, but if you're seeing winter produce in the height of summer, or tomatoes around way earlier than usual, chances are the flavors won't be on point. It's one thing to pick up an unripe tomato from the supermarket to add to a stew, but if you're going out of the way to procure fine produce, focus on what counts.
If the availability of produce at all times of the year has you confused as to what's actually in season, a quick skim through a local seasonal guide will clear your doubts. Otherwise, you are likely buying something that is coming from far or has been picked while still unripe for longer preservation. Anything that appears not to be at optimal freshness should also be left behind. At that point, paying top dollar is not worth it, and you can get the same — or better — quality from a supermarket.
Onions
If you're making a salad that calls for an heirloom onion variety to eat raw, then you might be better off picking it out from a stand at the farmers market. Most likely, though, you'll be dicing or slicing and tossing them into a skillet to saute or caramelize. That mere process can amount to a lot of flavor, sweetness, and nuance for a seemingly basic allium. Not to mention, most recipes call for adding spices or herbs to the onion as it sautes, further enhancing its taste.
Additionally, onions generally make up the foundation of a dish. While it's essential to start with good ingredients, chances are you won't taste the nuances of your farmers market onion once you pile in the remaining ingredients. Make it simpler on yourself and stick to buying bags of onions from the produce aisle at the grocery store. Then, if you really want to make the allium shine in a particular recipe, like in a cheesy caramelized onion tart or a Provençal onion tart, you can pick up a special variety from the farmers market.
Garlic
Much like onions, garlic is usually more of a foundational component to a dish rather than the star. If you're making a batch of garlic bread from scratch, then you may want to source a unique type of garlic for that purpose. However, for the most part, garlic is meant to seamlessly blend into the flavors of a dish, adding its earthy sweetness without taking over.
It's no secret that garlic from the farmers market can be quite pricey, so it's only worth splurging when you know the flavor payoff will matter. Otherwise, garlic from your supermarket will do the trick. If possible, pick up organic garlic grown in the U.S. (namely, California) rather than conventionally grown Chinese garlic, which is mass-produced. The former will have a more nuanced flavor and maintain its freshness longer. Not to mention, the latter is often called out for its potentially controversial growing methods.
Broccoli
Broccoli from the farmers market usually doesn't look so different from the broccoli you'd find at the supermarket. Plus, the subtle changes in sweetness from freshly harvested broccoli are mostly noticeable in cooler temperatures, making it a better option for fall or winter market visits. In fact, warmer temperatures can be detrimental to the taste, making broccoli shipped in from cooler states a better choice in the peak of summer (or skip the broccoli and go for local produce at its freshest). Alternatively, frozen broccoli can be a more nutritious option if it's not currently at its optimal season.
If you really want to pick up a green cruciferous vegetable from the farmers market, consider more interesting options like broccolini or rapini, which are less likely to be available in the supermarket produce aisle. These varieties have a short growing season, making them a fun find on your weekend stroll through the market.
Celery
Celery is a pretty ordinary vegetable in the lineup, and it's often used to make bases for stocks and sauces. Alternatively, you might choose to roast the stalks for a softer and sweeter way to enjoy it, or juice it for your morning crisp and gingery green juice. Nevertheless, there's not a huge difference between farmers market stalks and those from the supermarket, especially if you're going to be cooking with it anyway.
However, if you want to splurge on better quality celery, your best bet is to pick up a bunch from the organic section of your produce aisle. Celery is conventionally farmed with several pesticides, and it repeatedly makes it on the Environmental Working Group's Dirty Dozen list. Meanwhile, if you want something more unique, look out for celery root (aka celeriac) at the farmers market between late fall and early spring. The root has a subtly herbal flavor paired with a delicate sweetness that comes out when it's roasted.
Carrots (except for rainbow varieties)
Stocking carrots in your fridge for mixed uses is pretty standard practice, and they tend to last a while. For that reason, picking up a bag from the supermarket to keep in your crisper is a good idea, so you always have some on hand. Unless you're specifically looking for a bunch of carrots topped with fresh greens, a bag from the store is sufficient for your purposes.
On the other hand, farmers markets are a good spot to pick up heirloom carrot varieties, which are perfect for a roasted recipe with ginger and orange. You might think that all carrots taste the same, but different colors can tell you a lot about the flavor. Expect a range of sweet, peppery, and earthy tastes, perfect for a wide variety of uses. If your dish is all about carrots, then picking up a unique bunch from the farmers market could be worth it. But for every other use, stick to buying bags from the grocery store.
Iceberg lettuce
There are plenty of beautiful leafy greens for your summer salads on offer at the farmers market, but iceberg lettuce is not one of them. Nutritionally, it's definitely low in calories, but it doesn't offer a whole lot more compared to darker green varieties. Typically, iceberg is a great choice for wedge salads or other dishes with a hearty vinaigrette. Will you taste the difference between a head of iceberg from the farmers market and one from the supermarket? Probably not.
Instead, pick up organic iceberg from the produce aisle to cut back on the pesticides and fungicides typically present in this watery variety. Then, use your farmers market shop for nice lettuce varieties like gem, Bibb, or frisée, or other greens like lamb's lettuce, endives, and arugula. With their mixed sweet, peppery, bitter, and herbal notes, you'll get much more out of your farmers market bunch — and pick up something you won't find at the supermarket.
Bell peppers
The pepper family is pretty wide and varied, though you might usually gravitate toward bell peppers. While there are some unique outliers among the latter, such as white or purple bell peppers, for the most part, you won't find anything too different at the farmers market. Unless you find yourself at the market urgently needing a bell pepper for a recipe, it's more worth it to pick up an assorted mix pack from the grocery store.
Farmers specializing in peppers often have far more interesting varieties that may be less commonly available in stores. Look for poblano, cherry bell (mini bell peppers), shishito, or Cubanelle for something more original. Meanwhile, the weekly farmers market is a great place to stock up on an assortment of hot peppers, which are harder to come by. Look for yellow cayenne, aji rojo, or ghost peppers if you really want to add a fiery taste to a dish.
Standard potato varieties
If you're used to the same ones on repeat, you may be surprised to know there are over 4,000 varieties of potatoes. Some of them you just won't come across in the U.S., unless you happen to meet a potato farmer specializing in niche varieties. Nevertheless, for typical purposes like mashing, frying, boiling, or making potato salad, most people have their go-to potato varieties depending on the use. Whether you like russet, Yukon Gold, or red potatoes, these are easily found in the produce aisle, and not really worth spending top dollar for at the farmers market.
That said, if you do encounter those niche potato farmers toting unique varieties, or see a display of this season's first pick of new potatoes, then it makes more sense to pick up a few pounds. Similarly, not all supermarkets carry fingerlings or purple potatoes, two slightly more common options that can really make your dish shine. If you're looking for a way to make an ordinary potato salad stand out, choosing something different from the market will achieve the goal. Just make sure to find out whether they're waxy or starchy, as this will influence how you can use them and the final results.
Ordinary apple varieties
There are lots of interesting apple varieties worth purchasing at the farmers market, but the ones that you can just as readily find in the grocery store are not in that category. Aside from being just as easy to find in the produce aisle, there's nothing special about a Gala apple from your local farmer, especially if you're purchasing organic fruit at the store. Unless your weekly outdoor market includes stalls featuring novel varieties you've never seen before, you won't taste much of a difference.
Furthermore, apples aren't typically ready to harvest until late summer or fall, so if you're seeing them any earlier, then they're coming from elsewhere. Instead, save your local apple purchases for harvest time, when many farms open their doors to let the public pick their own fruit. Add a pumpkin spice latte and a checkered shirt, and you're ready to enjoy the best fall has to offer.
Bananas
Although a few states grow bananas (namely Hawaii and Florida), it's just a minute fraction of the amount of bananas consumed in the country. Numerous other countries supply the United States' banana stock, most of them concentrated in Central and South America. For that reason, if you find a vendor stall at your local farmers market outside of Hawaii and Florida, chances are they're coming from very far.
Of course, if you want a banana to snack on or don't have time to make two stops, it's fine to pick up a bunch from the farmers market. Similarly, if a stand is selling mini bananas or red ones, those are novelty varieties you may not be able to source at the grocery store. However, chances are you'll pay more than in the produce aisle. Plus, bananas are quick to bruise, so if a vendor stall isn't regularly moving through lots of bunches, they'll be packed up and brought to the next location, further increasing the possibility of bruising.
Pineapples
Of course, Hawaiian pineapples are worth purchasing no matter where you find them, as their extra-large size and super-sweet flavor make them an absolute treat. Aside from Hawaii, in the U.S., pineapples grow in Puerto Rico and in smaller quantities in California and Florida. Consequently, in any other state, you're likely seeing pineapples from Central America, where pineapples are available year-round. Countries like Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Ecuador all supply the U.S. with the juicy fruit.
On a practical level, pineapples are pretty bulky, making them unpleasant to carry around in your basket as you stroll around the market. Stick to buying them at the grocery store from countries or states where they thrive. Ultimately, the most important thing to avoid disappointment when buying a pineapple is to pick fruit with semi-firm flesh; you can't rely solely on color, as green pineapples are often perfectly ripe.
Lemons
Lemon is usually served along with several other ingredients, as a tangy garnish or component of a dressing or marinade. The sour juice is typically balanced by olive oil, fresh herbs, and assorted condiments, masking the nuances of the citrus fruit. For this reason, it isn't really worth it to go out of your way to add it to your farmers market haul. California is certainly a peak lemon producer, so if you're visiting a local market there, then it makes more sense to pick some up.
Otherwise, you won't find anything particularly better than what you can get at the supermarket. If you're determined to leave with some citrus, other varieties like key limes, pomelo, or yuzu (also grown in California) are more interesting picks that you're less likely to track down in the grocery store. Or, look for a fun juice stand featuring freshly squeezed citrus for a refreshing treat you can enjoy immediately.
Green zucchini
If you've ever grown zucchini in your garden, then you know it proliferates at a rapid pace, multiplying far more quickly than you can consume it. Typically, supermarkets will reduce the price in the summer due to the high supply, offering excellent discounts for consumers. On the other hand, some market vendors may keep the price at a pretty standard rate, regardless of how much they are producing.
Sure, it may be a little fresher or more recently harvested, but there's not a huge advantage when it comes to the ordinary green variety of zucchini, especially since it tends to last a while if kept chilled. If you want to pick up something at the farmers market that is actually worth the extra cost, consider trying yellow varieties or pattypan squash, shaped like a flying saucer. Similarly, squash blossoms really benefit from being picked and sold shortly after, making them a worthwhile purchase at the weekend farmers market.