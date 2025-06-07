14 Fruits And Vegetables That Aren't Worth Buying At The Farmers Market

Unless you live somewhere with eternal spring or summer temperatures, chances are your local farmers market is more of a seasonal affair. And it makes sense, given that some of the best produce makes an appearance in the summertime. Still, it can quickly get pricey if you start replacing all of your grocery store purchases with their farmers market versions. Even if you aren't keeping tabs on your budget, some fruits and vegetables just aren't worth paying a premium for at the market.

There's nothing like a freshly harvested vine-ripened tomato, but when it comes to the onions you cook for the base of a sauce, or produce that looks identical to what you'd find in the grocery produce aisle, it's not worth it. Plus, there's only so much you can hold in your basket while you're leisurely shopping at the farmers market; use that space wisely by stocking up on items that you would never find in the supermarket. We've put together some suggestions to help guide your next farmers market trip, so you can focus on the good stuff and skip past what's just not worth it.