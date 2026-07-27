These 3 Fan-Favorite Fast Food Chains Used To Have Combo Restaurants — Only One Location Is Left
They were the titans of the strip mall, the kings of the highway rest stop. Combination restaurants used to provide a visually playful and financially convenient way for families to eat out, and Yum! Brands used to maximize its profits while reducing its overhead costs by combining its Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises into a single establishment. The outposts were fondly nicknamed KenTacoHuts by their devotees. But it looks like there's only one KenTacoHut left in the whole world, and you'll have to go all the way to Puerto Rico to visit it.
That final outpost is located at Av. Roberto Sánchez Vilella, Carolina, 00983, Puerto Rico as of this writing. After months of painstaking research, YouTuber Sam Reid found and visited this final location, where diners can still graze on Pan Pizzas and the Colonel's secret recipe at the same time. But with some changes happening at Yum! Brands — the umbrella company that runs all three franchises — it might not last for long.
Yum! Brands shed one of the three KenTacoHut restaurants
Customers have claimed that Pizza Hut isn't what it used to be for years, but it was still a shock when, in June 2026, Yum! Brands announced that it had sold the chain to LongRange Capital for $2.7 billion. The company's Mainland Chinese outlets have been transferred to Yum China Holdings, Inc. "These transactions enable Yum! to be a more focused company that continues to leverage scale, technology and talent to accelerate our raising the B.A.R. priorities and deliver sustained value for our stakeholders," said Chris Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands, in a press release. The sale came months after Yum! Brands closed 250 Pizza Hut branches in early 2026.
Time will tell if the sale proves to be among one of the biggest failures in Pizza Hut history. But in the meantime, this likely means that Pizza Hut won't be branded with other Yum! Brands restaurants for too much longer, firmly making KenTacoHuts – and even dual restaurant combinations like KFC and Pizza Hut – a thing of the past. Fans should enjoy the Puerto Rico outpost while they can — and celebrate the spirit of the triad eatery by heading to a combination Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken near them.