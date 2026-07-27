These 3 Fan-Favorite Fast Food Chains Used To Have Combo Restaurants — Only One Location Is Left

They were the titans of the strip mall, the kings of the highway rest stop. Combination restaurants used to provide a visually playful and financially convenient way for families to eat out, and Yum! Brands used to maximize its profits while reducing its overhead costs by combining its Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises into a single establishment. The outposts were fondly nicknamed KenTacoHuts by their devotees. But it looks like there's only one KenTacoHut left in the whole world, and you'll have to go all the way to Puerto Rico to visit it.

That final outpost is located at Av. Roberto Sánchez Vilella, Carolina, 00983, Puerto Rico as of this writing. After months of painstaking research, YouTuber Sam Reid found and visited this final location, where diners can still graze on Pan Pizzas and the Colonel's secret recipe at the same time. But with some changes happening at Yum! Brands — the umbrella company that runs all three franchises — it might not last for long.