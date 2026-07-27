The Clever Trick Texas Roadhouse Servers Use To Get Customers To Spend More

When you hit up your local Texas Roadhouse for an affordable steak dinner, you likely know what to expect. And even if you have a go-to order, you might not be aware that there are rules Texas Roadhouse employees need to follow. One of those rules is trying to upsell the customer. This is one of a few thing about the restaurant that only employees know. The more money the customer spends, the higher the tip percentage, which is a win for the server and, ultimatley, for the restaurant.

Texas Roadhouse employees are trained to upsell customers by suggesting they get menu items loaded or smothered with additional ingredients, like mushrooms, onions, peppers, or sometimes cheese and bacon. They also are required to ask if you want a sidekick of ribs or shrimp with your entrée, as well as suggest two desserts at the end of the meal.

In a Reddit thread where a self-proclaimed Texas Roadhouse employee was looking for ways to improve his upselling strategies, he said, "I've been working at Texas Roadhouse for a few months now. Anyone who's been there knows they really push up-selling for their servers." Another employee shed light on their upselling trick, saying, "I'll be like 'would you like sautéed mushrooms and onions or peppers on top or on the side?' most say side and boom you just upsold and tbh even if they don't eat it they still ordered."

In a Reddit thread, a self-proclaimed Texas Roadhouse employee asked for ways to improve his upselling strategies, noting, "Anyone who's been there knows they really push up-selling for their servers." Another employee shared their approach, saying, "I'll be like 'would you like sautéed mushrooms and onions or peppers on top or on the side?' most say side and boom you just upsold and tbh even if they don't eat it they still ordered."