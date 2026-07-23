Which Types Of Lettuce Are Generally Considered The Safest?

Of course, there are ways to reduce your risk during an outbreak of foodborne illness. Soil can be a source of contamination for fruits and vegetables, as parasites and bacteria from manure or other sources can make their way onto produce during the growing process. Buying locally at farmers' markets or growing your own greens in a hydroponic garden are solid ways to reduce the risk of illness. Hydroponic gardening is a growing method that uses a liquid solution filled with nutrients. It's a system that's fairly easy to set up on a small scale in a little bit of space, and it might be a good option for newbie home gardeners.

Bagged lettuce and pre-mixed salads should also be avoided, as the vegetables used in both of these preparations are usually taken from multiple sources and mixed together, easily resulting in cross-contamination if one crop proves to be infected. You should also never chop lettuce before washing it, as this can spread any bacteria or parasites about.

If you'd still like to take a risk on lettuce during a widespread recall, experts say the safest possible thing to do is buy a full-head varieties of lettuce. You should peel and discard any outer layers, then thoroughly wash and dry the remaining produce before eating it. However, any specific recalled vegetables should never be consumed and should be thrown away immediately. After disposing of recalled produce, clean any shelves or surfaces where it was stored with hot, soapy water. While nothing in life comes without some form of risk — leafy greens, after all, may be responsible for 10% of all foodborne illnesses — these tips definitely give you a better shot at avoiding getting sick.