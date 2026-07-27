The Hands-Down Best Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Flavor In The Freezer Aisle
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Nightingale ice cream sandwiches have put a twist on the traditional ice cream sandwich with unique flavors and delectable cookies. The brand has built a cult following since its 2016 launch, and fans have lined up at stores for some of its new limited-time flavors. One lucky Tasting Table writer sampled and ranked 11 Nightingale ice cream sandwiches to help make buying decisions easier in the freezer section. One flavor in the bunch, Raspberry Croissant, packs croissant-speckled raspberry jam-swirled ice cream into the middle of these cookies to offer a clear standout winner.
Raspberry Croissant has been described as something like a homemade Southern-style cobbler and the kind of treat you might pick up while wandering cobblestone streets in Europe. Our writer noted that the taste of this treat was ultra creamy with a tangy berry sweetness that complemented the buttery, salty pieces of croissant. Comparisons were drawn between this sandwich and Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp, but when a writer says "no notes," you know that the review is a glowing one. Digging through the socials, our writer's enthusiasm for Nightingale's mini sandwiches certainly isn't singular. "I CAN'T STOP EATING THEM," wrote a fan on Instagram.
Make room in your freezer
While many Nightingale samplers are in love with the sweet, creamy raspberry ice cream flavor found inside the Raspberry Croissant treat, some have noted that the croissant pieces in the sandwiches can be sparse. "I wanted to love the raspberry croissant but it didn't give me croissant at all," wrote a user on Reddit. Another sampler on YouTube described the croissant inclusion as "gimmicky," commenting that the little bits that were detected offered only a subtle texture upgrade to an already delicious treat. Still, the taste of the treat was seen as worth a repeat purchase.
Though not every Nightingale flavor hits hard — Strawberry Shortcake placed last in our ranking for its underwhelming ice cream flavor — you can't find much fault with Raspberry Croissant. Though the flavor was originally marketed as a limited-time release in March of 2025, it can still be found at select retailers like Whole Foods. The mini format means you can try one for yourself to draw your own conclusions.
Nightingale knows it has struck gold with its tender, well-reviewed brown sugar cookies and fudgy, brownie-style "brookie" shells. Fans are calling them the best ice cream sandwiches in markets. When cookies are paired with a unique filling made with real raspberry jam and croissant flakes, the sweet-and-buttery result is an undeniable score.