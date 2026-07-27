The Hands-Down Best Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich Flavor In The Freezer Aisle

While many Nightingale samplers are in love with the sweet, creamy raspberry ice cream flavor found inside the Raspberry Croissant treat, some have noted that the croissant pieces in the sandwiches can be sparse. "I wanted to love the raspberry croissant but it didn't give me croissant at all," wrote a user on Reddit. Another sampler on YouTube described the croissant inclusion as "gimmicky," commenting that the little bits that were detected offered only a subtle texture upgrade to an already delicious treat. Still, the taste of the treat was seen as worth a repeat purchase.

Though not every Nightingale flavor hits hard — Strawberry Shortcake placed last in our ranking for its underwhelming ice cream flavor — you can't find much fault with Raspberry Croissant. Though the flavor was originally marketed as a limited-time release in March of 2025, it can still be found at select retailers like Whole Foods. The mini format means you can try one for yourself to draw your own conclusions.

Nightingale knows it has struck gold with its tender, well-reviewed brown sugar cookies and fudgy, brownie-style "brookie" shells. Fans are calling them the best ice cream sandwiches in markets. When cookies are paired with a unique filling made with real raspberry jam and croissant flakes, the sweet-and-buttery result is an undeniable score.