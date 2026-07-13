11 Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches, Ranked

Forget everything you thought you knew about ice cream sandwiches. For many of us, that probably isn't a whole lot. We knew they were never far from reach as kids, often found tucked into the school cafeteria freezer chest and always on the menu when the tune-spewing ice cream truck came round. You may also recall that they came in two primary formats: one bound by chocolate wafers and the other by chocolate chip cookies, both filled with classic vanilla ice cream.

That's the recipe we know and love. But Nightingale has emerged to completely rewrite the script on ice cream sandwiches. Launched in Virginia in 2016, the company marries Southern roots with European style to create dessert sammies like you've never seen before. They're said to be made with "scratch-made cookies" and "small batch ice cream." They're even completely nut-free and non-GMO. But even more enticing than that is the range of unexpected flavors. Classic Southern desserts like banana pudding and key lime pie are turned into sweet sandwiches, alongside picks like caramel churro and brookie dough.

It's hard to pick just one, so I didn't. I decided to try every Nightingale flavor I could get my hands on to see if the brand can put its sandwich where its mouth is. From the texture of the cookies to the flavor of the ice cream — and even the surprise add-ins hidden inside — I judged and ranked them from the merely good to the absolute best.