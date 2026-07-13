11 Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches, Ranked
Forget everything you thought you knew about ice cream sandwiches. For many of us, that probably isn't a whole lot. We knew they were never far from reach as kids, often found tucked into the school cafeteria freezer chest and always on the menu when the tune-spewing ice cream truck came round. You may also recall that they came in two primary formats: one bound by chocolate wafers and the other by chocolate chip cookies, both filled with classic vanilla ice cream.
That's the recipe we know and love. But Nightingale has emerged to completely rewrite the script on ice cream sandwiches. Launched in Virginia in 2016, the company marries Southern roots with European style to create dessert sammies like you've never seen before. They're said to be made with "scratch-made cookies" and "small batch ice cream." They're even completely nut-free and non-GMO. But even more enticing than that is the range of unexpected flavors. Classic Southern desserts like banana pudding and key lime pie are turned into sweet sandwiches, alongside picks like caramel churro and brookie dough.
It's hard to pick just one, so I didn't. I decided to try every Nightingale flavor I could get my hands on to see if the brand can put its sandwich where its mouth is. From the texture of the cookies to the flavor of the ice cream — and even the surprise add-ins hidden inside — I judged and ranked them from the merely good to the absolute best.
11. Strawberry Shortcake
I want to start off by saying that the products I picked up at Whole Foods are more like samples than full ice cream sandwiches. Instead of the long rectangles we're used to, they come in compact little squares that you can polish off in just a few bites. Nightingale calls that "Chomp Size," and they're just big enough to give you a solid taste and satisfy your sweet cravings.
So, we've established they're all cute as a button. But it's what's on the inside that matters, and the Strawberry Shortcake flavor fell short in that department. It's not that it's unappetizing. I could and would eat it again. Next to the other options, though, it doesn't stand out. Like many of the dessert sammies, it's anchored by two brown sugar cookies that are dense and crumbly with a deeply rich, buttery taste. They're plenty good. Trust me. It's the pink, strawberry jam-infused ice cream smooshed in the middle that's the weak link. It's light in both texture and flavor, so it doesn't stand up well to the thick cookies. I was also hoping for a few larger berry bits floating around, but I never came across one. Disappointing to say the least.
10. Brookie Dough
This is the only Nightingale sandwich I tried that combines two different kinds of cookies. As a mashup of brownie and cookie dough, it's only fitting. On the one side, you have a chocolate brownie cookie, and on the other, a classic chocolate chip. They're connected by a glob of chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream in the middle.
There's a lot going on here — too much, if you ask me. It was a surprising realization coming from someone who happily demolishes pints of Ben & Jerry's Half Baked. The difference is that in those pints, the vanilla and chocolate ice cream serve as a creamy base that balances out the ultra-rich cookie dough and brownie add-ins. Here, there's very little relief from all the indulgence.
The chocolate chip cookie is chewy with an almost bready quality, while the brownie cookie has a soft, cake-like texture. Throw oversized chunks of sugary cookie dough into the mix, and it's a lot for your taste buds to handle all at once. The fluffy vanilla ice cream is all but lost. And after just two small bites, I was desperate for a swig of milk. Brookie dough certainly has more flavor than the strawberry shortcake. But it went so far in the opposite direction that it still wound up near the bottom of the rankings.
9. Cookie Monster
This flavor was sold out at the first Whole Foods I visited, leading me to believe it was a popular pick. It's not hard to see why it would be appealing at first glance. It marries two beloved desserts: chocolate chip cookies and cookies and cream ice cream. It's enough to make any sweet tooth say "om nom nom nom," not just the blue, cookie-loving Muppet.
I ended up getting my hands on one at the second Whole Foods I visited, but unfortunately for Cookie Monster, I wasn't impressed. I'm still not sold on the chocolate chip cookies. They feel a touch undercooked yet dry at the same time, and they don't carry that sweet butteriness that you would typically find in a homemade cookie. At the center, the cookie-crumb-infused vanilla ice cream was alright. It has a very faint Oreo-like flavor (real Oreos are not used, though, to be clear). The crumbs aren't really big enough to add anything to the texture either.
C may be for cookie, but it's also the grade I would give this sandwich. The silver lining is that it is less chaotic than the Brookie Dough, though.
8. Mint Fudge Brownie
By sticking to two main flavor notes of mint and chocolate, this sandwich already felt more cohesive than the last few. Each end is made up of a chocolate brownie cookie, and the ice cream core is a creme de menthe dotted with even more brownie pieces.
On first bite, it's as refreshing as you would expect. The strong mint taste is grounded by the bittersweet chocolate, the same way it is in an Andes mint. As a mint ice cream lover, I was happy with the taste, but I noticed a few areas for improvement as I kept eating. Even for me, the natural mint flavor can get a little too intense. It could use a better balance of creme to menthe so it doesn't taste like straight peppermint oil. In addition, the chocolate cookies don't exactly nail that fudgy brownie essence. They're more delicate and crumb-forward than your typical ooey-gooey brownie. So, they reminded me more of the double chocolate cookies you would find in a grocery store bakery pack. The kind that has a stale edge rather than a fresh-baked allure.
7. Blueberry Lemon Pound Cake
According to Nightingale, Blueberry Lemon Pound Cake was a limited-time flavor in Spring 2023. However, I was able to snag one from Whole Foods in summer 2026. It makes me wonder if it's still lingering from years ago. Or, perhaps the brand is bringing it back for another stint or even as a more permanent feature. It's pretty satisfying, in a light and fruity kind of way, so I would be happy if the latter were true.
It even smells fresh, like a dessert at the end of a long, hot day. The brown sugar cookies are back, and by this point, I feel confident saying they are the best cookie type Nightingale has to offer. They all but melt in your mouth and pair well with nearly any flavor profile. Case in point: They're a great fit for the blueberry lemon ice cream in this sandwich. Fair warning: The flavor is mostly sweet lemon. The blueberry doesn't come through at all, except for lending the ice cream its purplish color. The pound cake crumbles mentioned on the packaging are very much present, though. Altogether, the treat could be lumped into the same category as a lemon pie or lemon cookie, making it a good choice for the warmer months.
There may be other sandwiches that I preferred — and that kept all their promises — but I would still call this a successful limited-time offering.
6. Birthday Cake
Cake with ice cream is the norm for a birthday celebration. But this confection takes things a step further by marrying cookies, ice cream, and cake into one confection. The itty-bitty "Chomp" square may only hold a few candles, but I think I would prefer it that way.
It tastes just like cake batter and a vanilla cake pop. The sandwich starts with two of the soft, rich brown sugar cookies. They're then stuffed with what the brand calls a "premium" vanilla ice cream laced with both colorful rainbow sprinkles and pieces of yellow cake. It's a treat for the eyes and the taste buds as you get the three elements in one bite — the ultimate dessert trio.
The reason I have it ranked below a handful of other sandwiches is that it runs pretty sugary sweet, even in its small format. I also wish the ratio of cookies to ice cream were more balanced. As is, the cookies do a lot of the talking. All in all, though, the cake flavor is still one I think many people will be drawn to.
5. The Classic
It may be called The Classic, but this isn't your average old ice cream sandwich. For starters, it's not made up of those thin rectangular wafers. You know, the kind that are dimpled with a bunch of tiny holes? Instead, it relies on two thick-set chocolate brownie cookies — the same ones that were found on the Mint Fudge Brownie and Brookie Dough sandwiches. It also levels up with vanilla bean ice cream to replace a more standard vanilla.
They're simple changes made to an already simple recipe, but they pay off. The ice cream automatically gives the sandwich a more premium taste. It's dense and smooth with deeper vanilla notes. As for the cookies, I still think they could use more of a fudgy brownie flair. They're closer to a chocolate cookie, cake, and brownie all wrapped into one. But in this particular setting, backed by the vanilla bean, they feel right at home. The entire sandwich is soft, chewy, and sweet but not too sweet.
Even if it's not the most decadent flavor Nightingale offers, this is still one of the better ice cream sandwiches I've ever had — and I didn't even have to gingerly peel it out of a waxy white wrapping, only for part of the wrapping to remain stuck to the sandwich.
4. Key Lime Pie
Nightingale has reconfigured the easy breezy summer pie into a bite-sized handheld. And I think it's an upgrade. Part of the appeal is swapping a classic graham cracker crust for those golden-crusted brown sugar cookies instead. The cookies still have that familiar crumbly texture. But they offer more in the way of richness, so they better cut through the sharp citrus notes. Speaking of which, the key lime ice cream is also a standout. It's made with real Florida Keys lime juice and comes out to a texture that's unlike any other ice cream in the taste test. It's thicker and creamier, almost like a blend between custard and a sorbet. Plus, it strikes a good balance between sweet and tangy, without ever becoming tart or bitter.
It's fairly simple, but I actually like that there aren't any add-ins accompanying this batch of ice cream. The quality of the cookies and ice cream speaks for itself. If you're a fan of key lime pie, I reckon you'll like this sandwich. The brand doesn't completely reinvent the beloved dessert, but puts its own playful spin on it.
3. Banana Pudding
Banana Pudding is another seemingly popular flavor. Just like Cookie Monster, I had to visit two Whole Foods to locate this flavor. As a devout lover of banana pudding and anything banana-flavored, really, I can understand why this particular sandwich would be a hit. It also earns automatic points for uniqueness. I've never seen another banana pudding ice cream sandwich at the store.
The only thing that matters, though, is that it actually backs up my expectations with a great flavor. Nightingale uses real fruit in its sandwiches, so the banana pudding ice cream tastes like truly ripe bananas rather than that artificial junk. It's also studded with bits of vanilla wafers that add to its authenticity. This is all anchored by two of the brand's brown sugar cookies, which offer an extra bit of sweetness and help to tie everything together.
I wouldn't say it's a dead ringer for the traditional Southern dessert, but I think that's more of a texture problem than anything else. If the ice cream had more of that custard-like consistency that we saw in the key lime pie sandwich, it would have been even more convincing. Even still, I preferred this nostalgic flavor over the key lime.
2. Caramel Churro
I'm not even a big fan of churros. Usually, I could take them or leave them as a dessert. So, that should tell you everything you need to know about just how good this sandwich is.
It employs the same brown sugar cookies that have impressed me countless times before. It then pipes in a dulce de leche ice cream churned with real bits of churro. The cookies somehow seem softer and doughier than before, and they taste like spiced snickerdoodles budded up next to the cinnamon ice cream. The ice cream is light yet creamy, and I came across a few sweet churro crumbles. My one and only complaint would be that the caramel flavor isn't super obvious. The sandwich really doesn't even need it with everything else going on, but it was the only thing missing that could have brought it to first place.
This would make for the perfect fall treat, but the best news is that it's not just a limited-time seasonal release. Caramel Churro is listed as a signature Nightingale flavor, so you can enjoy it no matter what time of year it is or how the weather is outside.
1. Raspberry Croissant
I didn't know exactly what I was in for when I unwrapped this mini sandwich. But it ended up being my all-time favorite — the one I'm going to make a beeline for next time I see the Nightingale logo at the grocery store.
Let's get it out of the way that the golden-crusted brown sugar cookies are used one last time. And yes, they're as tender and buttery as ever. But it's the ice cream inside that's the true masterpiece here. It's laced with both raspberry jam and teeny bits of croissant. The result is a sandwich filling that's ultra creamy with a berry sweetness and tang that's offset by buttery, lightly salty flakes of croissant. There's something about this combination of fruit and pastries. It reminds me of Jeni's wildly successful Brambleberry Crisp that follows the same idea. The two foods make sense together, and Nightingale's idea to double down on buttery elements amidst the bright taste of berries was genius.
Landing somewhere between a homemade Southern-style cobbler and a fancy European confection, this sandwich is the perfect showcase of Nightingale's approach to dessert. Yet another reason it landed at the top. I have absolutely no notes here.
Methodology
Nightingale products can now be found at a handful of select grocery stores, but I found a sizable stash of the brand's bite-sized sandwiches at Whole Foods. I grabbed the 11 mini sandwiches between two store locations. After giving them some time to firm back up at home, I sampled each one right out of the freezer.
In all honesty, it was difficult to pick favorites from this lot. They all deliver a similar level of quality, and many also share the exact same soft, scratch-made cookies — though I found the brown sugar cookies superior. So, ranking them really came down to the ice cream on the inside, how it all came together, and, of course, personal preference. I took note of the consistency and creaminess of the ice cream as well as the mix-ins, like vanilla wafers in the banana pudding sandwich and sprinkles in the birthday cake. I wanted an ice cream that was sweet and full of flavor, but one that wasn't too overwhelming alongside the cookies. Most importantly, though, I looked for sandwiches that fit their description and that also played into Nightingale's overarching approach of giving Southern-inspired recipes a more refined twist.