For The Best Drop Cookies, Use This Type Of Sugar

Beat the ingredients together, drop dollops of batter onto a pan, and bake — making drop cookies couldn't be easier, but following a similar process every time doesn't guarantee that the treat will always turn out the same. Even with the same steps, you still need to use the proper ingredients. For moist drop cookies, make them with brown sugar.

No matter what type of sugar you use — be it coconut, white, turbinado, or granulated — your cookies will always turn out sweet. However, the texture may vary. If you're a fan of dense, chewy drop cookies, brown sugar is the correct choice. Thanks to the molasses in the sugar, drop cookies get a moisture boost that elevates their texture. When it comes to light vs. dark brown sugar, the latter contains more molasses, resulting in cookies that are even softer in the center.

If you're following a recipe that uses white sugar, like this traditional Sicilian almond cookies one, you can use a one-to-one ratio when swapping the white sugar for brown — just know that the cookies won't rise as much and will have a chewier bite instead of an airy finish. Making brown sugar is superbly easy, so you can always whip some up in a pinch. Just mix 1 tablespoon of molasses with 1 cup of white sugar to make light brown sugar, or 2 tablespoons for dark brown sugar.