Light Vs Dark Brown Sugar: What Difference It Makes For Chocolate Chip Cookies

We have provided a list of 18 types of sugar, and brown sugar encompasses both light and dark sugar. We consulted Jessie Sheehan, baker and cookbook author of "Snackable Bakes," to help you understand the difference in using light vs. dark brown sugar in chocolate chip cookies. The short answer is that light brown sugar is milder tasting than dark brown sugar. According to chef Sheehan, light brown sugar is more commonly used, "providing subtle notes of caramel and a less intense butterscotch-molasses flavor than dark."

However, whether it's light or dark brown is secondary to the importance of including brown sugar in the chocolate chip cookie recipe to optimize their flavor and texture. "Both light and dark brown sugar provide chocolate chip cookies with a caramelized, butterscotch-molasses-ish flavor; and they contribute the requisite chewy middles to the cookies (a result of the extra moisture in brown sugar) and crispy edges that we've all grown to love and expect."

The deep golden hue of a chocolate chip cookie is another appealing characteristic that brown sugar instates and, Sheehan says, "A factor that you should definitely not sleep on when whipping up a batch." Brown sugar thickens the dough, which prevents the cookies from spreading as they bake. Furthermore, the molasses in brown sugar makes it less sweet than white sugar. Consequently, your cookies won't be overly sweet, so you can taste the nuanced notes of the other ingredients.