Light Vs Dark Brown Sugar: What Difference It Makes For Chocolate Chip Cookies
We have provided a list of 18 types of sugar, and brown sugar encompasses both light and dark sugar. We consulted Jessie Sheehan, baker and cookbook author of "Snackable Bakes," to help you understand the difference in using light vs. dark brown sugar in chocolate chip cookies. The short answer is that light brown sugar is milder tasting than dark brown sugar. According to chef Sheehan, light brown sugar is more commonly used, "providing subtle notes of caramel and a less intense butterscotch-molasses flavor than dark."
However, whether it's light or dark brown is secondary to the importance of including brown sugar in the chocolate chip cookie recipe to optimize their flavor and texture. "Both light and dark brown sugar provide chocolate chip cookies with a caramelized, butterscotch-molasses-ish flavor; and they contribute the requisite chewy middles to the cookies (a result of the extra moisture in brown sugar) and crispy edges that we've all grown to love and expect."
The deep golden hue of a chocolate chip cookie is another appealing characteristic that brown sugar instates and, Sheehan says, "A factor that you should definitely not sleep on when whipping up a batch." Brown sugar thickens the dough, which prevents the cookies from spreading as they bake. Furthermore, the molasses in brown sugar makes it less sweet than white sugar. Consequently, your cookies won't be overly sweet, so you can taste the nuanced notes of the other ingredients.
Light or dark brown sugar for chocolate chip cookies — it's up to you
As long as you're using brown sugar in your chocolate chip cookies, they'll be chewy and delicious. But when it comes to deciding between dark or light, chef Sheehan leaves the choice up to you. "Deciding between dark and light brown sugar for chocolate chip cookies is an extremely personal decision and, truly, there is no wrong answer," Sheehan advises. "Essentially, if depth of flavor and deep butterscotch notes are your jam, choose dark brown. If you are feeling a little less intense re: flavor when it comes time to whip up a batch, choose light." We like the Imperial brand for both light and dark brown sugar.
We have countless chocolate chip recipes that might offer a clearer answer if you're having trouble making the decision. For example, chocolate chip cookies with robust additions might benefit from a more intense dark brown sugar. The strong umami of miso in these double miso chocolate chip cookies needs an equally strong dark brown sugar to complement it. Dark brown sugar will also match the richness of the brown butter we use in our recipe for brown butter chocolate chip cookies. Light brown sugar won't upstage the nuttiness of these coconut chocolate chip cookie, while these toffee chocolate chip cookies already provide plenty of butterscotch flavor from the toffee, so a light brown sugar won't take them over the top.