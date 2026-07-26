The Hands-Down Best Frozen Chicken Patty Brand Isn't Tyson Or Bell & Evans
When it comes to chicken, several prominent brand names spring to mind as far as who does it best. If you want to keep your freezer well stocked with a reliable brand of chicken patties, you might be surprised to find that the hands-down best option isn't actually from popular poultry purveyors such as Tyson or Bell & Evans. Rather, this top spot is reserved for Perdue Farms' offering.
Perdue Chicken Patties was selected as number one in Tasting Table's rankings of frozen chicken patties, and this even came as a surprise to the writer. It's worth noting also that, out of five major brands, Bell & Evans took the number three spot with Tyson trailing at number four. Per Tasting Table's assessment, Perdue's frozen chicken patty proves that looks can, in fact, be deceiving. Though it appears to be a fairly plain — and perhaps even boring — chicken patty, this product has it where it counts as far as taste and texture.
The writer indicates that these frozen chicken patties provide a great deal of fresh chicken flavor in a breading that's been thoroughly and thoughtfully seasoned. Though the writer also notes that the patties are rather small, what they lack in thickness is certainly made up for in pleasing taste. What's more? This invites preparing a double helping of the patties in any chicken sandwich recipe or other culinary application.
What fans say about Perdue frozen chicken patties
Reiterating Tasting Table's positive review, shoppers share what they appreciate most about Perdue's patties. One Redditor mentions, "In my experience Perdue has the best quality frozen chicken." Another user asserts that Perdue isn't just better than Tyson at preparing chicken patties but has better products "across the board." Others recommend preparing the patties in an air fryer for optimal texture and added convenience.
If you've got a bag of these frozen chicken patties and are wondering how best to enjoy them, there are a number of easy and delicious uses. For one, this is the frozen ingredient you can use for a quick chicken parm simply by warming it up and adding sauce and cheese to your liking. Alternatively, try chopping up the cooked patty and mixing it into a pasta dish or salad for added protein.
Don't overlook this frozen chicken patty if you want to prepare a chicken sandwich recipe that's better than fast food. All you need is a bun and your choice of toppings for a filling and fulfilling dish that you can fully customize. The flavorful chicken patty already puts you at an advantage when seeking out complementary sauces, cheese, and more to prepare a mouthwatering sandwich. With so many choices of chicken out there, remember that the best brand isn't always going to be the one you expect, and a little bit of research and taste-testing can go a long way to discovering a new favorite.