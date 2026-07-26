The Hands-Down Best Frozen Chicken Patty Brand Isn't Tyson Or Bell & Evans

When it comes to chicken, several prominent brand names spring to mind as far as who does it best. If you want to keep your freezer well stocked with a reliable brand of chicken patties, you might be surprised to find that the hands-down best option isn't actually from popular poultry purveyors such as Tyson or Bell & Evans. Rather, this top spot is reserved for Perdue Farms' offering.

Perdue Chicken Patties was selected as number one in Tasting Table's rankings of frozen chicken patties, and this even came as a surprise to the writer. It's worth noting also that, out of five major brands, Bell & Evans took the number three spot with Tyson trailing at number four. Per Tasting Table's assessment, Perdue's frozen chicken patty proves that looks can, in fact, be deceiving. Though it appears to be a fairly plain — and perhaps even boring — chicken patty, this product has it where it counts as far as taste and texture.

The writer indicates that these frozen chicken patties provide a great deal of fresh chicken flavor in a breading that's been thoroughly and thoughtfully seasoned. Though the writer also notes that the patties are rather small, what they lack in thickness is certainly made up for in pleasing taste. What's more? This invites preparing a double helping of the patties in any chicken sandwich recipe or other culinary application.