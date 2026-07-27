The Easy Jalapeño Appetizer Giving Classic Poppers A Run For Their Money

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Broiled jalapeño poppers are a crowd pleaser, and they're fairly easy to assemble. However, you do need to cook them over the grill or in an oven to get that crispy exterior. Luckily, a simpler jalapeño appetizer has become a sensation, requiring less assembly and no cook time whatsoever. A recipe for cream cheese and Taki-stuffed jalapeños has appeared across TikTok, and Instagram, to Reddit.

The simple three-ingredient recipe consists of raw, de-seeded and hollowed-out peppers stuffed with cream cheese followed by a few long, crunchy Takis. The Takis will blend perfectly with the creamy, tangy cream cheese, which offer a soft, melt-in-your-mouth contrast to the crunch. They'll also bring out the vegetal pepper flavor of the jalapeños, which, after being de-seeded, aren't very hot at all.

Simply hollow out a whole jalapeño with a spoon or knife, stuff it with cream cheese, and stick three to four Takis into the cream cheese center. If a whole raw jalapeño makes you feel nervous, you can also cut the popper in half for open-faced appetizers. After de-seeding and slicing the pepper vertically, just spread cream cheese into the halves then press two Takis into the cream cheese.