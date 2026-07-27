The Easy Jalapeño Appetizer Giving Classic Poppers A Run For Their Money
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Broiled jalapeño poppers are a crowd pleaser, and they're fairly easy to assemble. However, you do need to cook them over the grill or in an oven to get that crispy exterior. Luckily, a simpler jalapeño appetizer has become a sensation, requiring less assembly and no cook time whatsoever. A recipe for cream cheese and Taki-stuffed jalapeños has appeared across TikTok, and Instagram, to Reddit.
The simple three-ingredient recipe consists of raw, de-seeded and hollowed-out peppers stuffed with cream cheese followed by a few long, crunchy Takis. The Takis will blend perfectly with the creamy, tangy cream cheese, which offer a soft, melt-in-your-mouth contrast to the crunch. They'll also bring out the vegetal pepper flavor of the jalapeños, which, after being de-seeded, aren't very hot at all.
Simply hollow out a whole jalapeño with a spoon or knife, stuff it with cream cheese, and stick three to four Takis into the cream cheese center. If a whole raw jalapeño makes you feel nervous, you can also cut the popper in half for open-faced appetizers. After de-seeding and slicing the pepper vertically, just spread cream cheese into the halves then press two Takis into the cream cheese.
Ways to upgrade Taki jalapeño poppers
The satisfying crispy zestiness of raw jalapeños, creamy, decadent cream cheese and the surprising crunch and spice of the Takis is an elite flavor explosion. But there are plenty of upgrades or variations you can make. Both Takis and cream cheese come in various flavors. All of the Takis flavors deliver piquancy and crunch, however, if you want a little less heat you can swap the classic Fuego flavor for Nacho Xplosion. Bring some aromatic goodness to your Takis poppers with one of the many Philadelphia cream cheese spreads, like chive and onion or garlic and herb. Of course, you can also swap jalapeños for a different pepper like a Fresno pepper, a milder bell pepper, or pick up a bag of multi-colored mini sweet peppers for variety.
The poppers would be good frozen, breaded, and deep fried. However, an easier idea is to top the stuffed jalapeños with shredded cheese and bake them in the oven until its melted and the peppers tender. Of course, you can also make them into bonafide jalapeño poppers. A Redditor recommended you "wrap some bacon on it, put a toothpick in it and cook it." You'll get the decadent bacon, smoky, tender pepper, and the crunch from the Takis in every bite, without the trouble of breading and deep frying or baking as you would for a traditional jalapeño popper recipe.