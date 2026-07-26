The Country With The Most KFC Locations Isn't The U.S. Or Japan

For a restaurant that started as a one-man gig on the roadside of the American South, the name "Kentucky Fried Chicken" is now known in virtually every continent. You'll find the red-and-white chicken buckets in strip malls from Lagos to Bangkok. Sure enough, according to Yum! (KFC's parent company), the chain is present in 149 countries worldwide. This leads us to an interesting question, though: which country among these has the most KFCs? Take a guess.

If you said the United States, home turf, you'd be... wrong. It's not Japan, either, despite fried chicken having become a Christmas dinner staple and a national obsession (and treasure) there. The real answer is China, and it doesn't beat the other countries by a margin.

The first KFC restaurant opened in China's capital, Beijing, all the way back in 1987. In four decades, up until March 2026, Yum China reported that there are now 13,000 stores, spread over 2,600 cities (and towns). To put that into perspective, the second country with the most KFCs is the United States, and we only have 4,000 stores to date (and most of them aren't even concentrated in Kentucky!). China's KFC footprint outnumbers America's by more than three to one. KFC execs understand their advantage in China well and are hellbent on fortifying it. That's why, if you were to read the Chinese menu, you'd find more locally-adapted items aside from the regular fried chickens and burgers — BBQ lamb skewers, lotus root-and-beef wraps, coffee and traditional teas. None of which you'd be able to find stateside.