This Country's McDonald's Serves The Best Fried Chicken, According To David Chang

If you've followed David Chang over the years, you know he really loves fried chicken — and to many people's surprise, he thinks fried chicken doesn't get much better than at McDonald's in China. This may be a mind-blowing pick, but Chang has never been shy about his appreciation for chain fried chicken. He's a documented fan of Popeye's, and heaped massive praise on China's local KFCs during an episode of his show "Ugly Delicious" dedicated entirely to fried chicken. Even then, it was pretty shocking when he said McDonald's had the best fried chicken in the nation of 1.4 billion people on an episode of "The David Chang Show."

The exchange was documented on Instagram and came in response to a question from his friend Chris Ying, who asked: "True or false? McDonald's fried chicken is the best chicken in China." Chang seemed almost incredulous in his certainty when he responded, "I don't know why that's true or false because it's clearly a fact."

Beyond Chang's love for McDonald's fried chicken, Americans might be surprised to hear the chain serves fried chicken at all. While McDonald's is known for its international menu items, McDonald's in China goes far beyond some local versions of Chicken McNuggets. In fact there are more styles of fried chicken on its menu than types of burgers.